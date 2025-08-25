Latest News Editor's Choice


Stocktheft fuels smuggling of illicit goods along Limpopo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Farmers in Matabeleland South have raised alarm over escalating cases of stocktheft, warning that stolen livestock is being used to facilitate the smuggling of illicit goods, including drugs, across the Limpopo River at Beitbridge.

Despite measures such as the formation of anti-stocktheft associations, the problem persists, with reports that syndicates are exploiting livestock movements at the busy border.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Albert Nguluvhe confirmed the challenges, stressing the importance of coordination between communities, law enforcement, and traditional leaders.

"So far, I have chaired meetings attended by traditional leaders, police, veterinary officers and anti-stocktheft associations. Locals live among the thieves and should pass information to the police. Previously, there was a lack of coordination," Nguluvhe said.

He added that the Joint Operations Command (JOC) was demolishing illegal structures along the border.
"I do not believe in the blame game but in identifying problems and offering solutions. I have instructed the JOC to remove illegal settlements along the border. Many arrests have been made, and there is now better cooperation between farmers, police and traditional leaders."

However, some villagers in Beitbridge say the smuggling hotspots have become "no-go areas" for farmers trying to recover stolen cattle.

"They attack us for going there in search of our livestock," said villager Patrick Dube. "As the community in Beitbridge, we request new police officers or departmental rotations because the current ones have failed to arrest the thieves and may even have befriended them."

Dube cited a case in which a man in an army uniform carried out robberies along the riverbank. "He was released on bail and bragged about it. We raided his place at night and found a fake gun, an army jacket, and pepper spray. But after appearing in court, he got his belongings back after allegedly paying a R6 000 bribe," he claimed.

He also recounted an incident in March when farmers intercepted a truck headed for Musina carrying 53 goats, 13 of which had no clearance papers. "The truck was detained overnight, but to our surprise it was released early in the morning before farmers could identify the goats," Dube said.

Farmers say such incidents highlight deep frustrations with law enforcement's handling of cross-border crime, amid suspicions of collusion between syndicates and some officers.

Source - Southern Eye

