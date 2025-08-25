Zimbabwe slashes fees to boost ease of doing business

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has approved sweeping reforms in the tourism sector, cutting and streamlining licences, permits, levies and fees in line with President Mnangagwa's directive to enhance the ease of doing business across key industries.The reforms, endorsed by Cabinet, follow similar changes in the agriculture sector and form part of a six-month plan targeting 12 critical sectors, including health, retail, transport, energy, manufacturing, broadcasting, telecommunications, liquor, construction and financial services.Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi confirmed that most fees had been reduced by up to 50 percent, with some eliminated altogether."We have specific fees, licences and levies that have been reduced — most by around 50 percent. Several fees affecting our industry, including those related to the transport sector and ZBC licensing, will be announced shortly. The revised schedule will be published soon," she said.Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the reductions ranged between 25 and 50 percent after a detailed review of the regulatory environment."In some cases, we have eliminated fees entirely. We've used a very fine-tooth comb, and we're confident this will significantly reduce the cost of doing business," he said, adding that research by the National Competitiveness Centre had shown that high fees were making the sector regionally and globally uncompetitive.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet had adopted a consultative approach, ensuring that reforms address concerns raised by operators across tourism value chains, including accommodation, hospitality and catering, tour operations, boating services and vehicle rentals."The review was undertaken to eliminate unjustifiable licences and permits, streamline duplicative and overlapping requirements, and reduce unsustainably high fees and levies," Dr Muswere said.He added that the revised framework would undergo further refinement to align with broader economic reforms aimed at lowering the cost of doing business and enhancing Zimbabwe's competitiveness.