Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe slashes fees to boost ease of doing business

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Government has approved sweeping reforms in the tourism sector, cutting and streamlining licences, permits, levies and fees in line with President Mnangagwa's directive to enhance the ease of doing business across key industries.

The reforms, endorsed by Cabinet, follow similar changes in the agriculture sector and form part of a six-month plan targeting 12 critical sectors, including health, retail, transport, energy, manufacturing, broadcasting, telecommunications, liquor, construction and financial services.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi confirmed that most fees had been reduced by up to 50 percent, with some eliminated altogether.

"We have specific fees, licences and levies that have been reduced — most by around 50 percent. Several fees affecting our industry, including those related to the transport sector and ZBC licensing, will be announced shortly. The revised schedule will be published soon," she said.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the reductions ranged between 25 and 50 percent after a detailed review of the regulatory environment.

"In some cases, we have eliminated fees entirely. We've used a very fine-tooth comb, and we're confident this will significantly reduce the cost of doing business," he said, adding that research by the National Competitiveness Centre had shown that high fees were making the sector regionally and globally uncompetitive.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet had adopted a consultative approach, ensuring that reforms address concerns raised by operators across tourism value chains, including accommodation, hospitality and catering, tour operations, boating services and vehicle rentals.

"The review was undertaken to eliminate unjustifiable licences and permits, streamline duplicative and overlapping requirements, and reduce unsustainably high fees and levies," Dr Muswere said.

He added that the revised framework would undergo further refinement to align with broader economic reforms aimed at lowering the cost of doing business and enhancing Zimbabwe's competitiveness.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

59 mins ago | 150 Views

Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

60 mins ago | 105 Views

Localised food shortages hit several districts

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF gags 'qethu' minister

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Court halts RioZim's asset sales

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa critic seeks return to ZANU-PF

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Stocktheft fuels smuggling of illicit goods along Limpopo

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia hold high-level meeting to curb smuggling

1 hr ago | 9 Views

ZEP holders in limbo as expiry deadline looms

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe records historic milk production milestone

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe tiles flood regional market

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Hillside Teachers' College expands work-for-fees programme

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo socialite Gary Bell released on bail pending appeal

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Police crack down on cough syrup syndicate

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Harare fails to act on 27 of 28 audit red flags

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Woman dies in Eastview cabin fire

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Dubai-based Leva Hotels to debut in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 35 Views

MSU postpones graduation ceremony

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man fined for selling kudu meat without permit

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Kwekwe shuts out vendors from CBD

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF factional war erupt in Matebeleland

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Macheso's bodyguard brutal assaults journalist

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Top Zimbabwe business executive arrested for fraud

18 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Police probe widow in murder of Mutangadura

18 hrs ago | 2300 Views

South Africa court refused to hear Lungu case

19 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Britain cosies up to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Magistrate sentences armed robbers to 12 additional years

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zimbabwe vows to prosecute environmental law violators

23 hrs ago | 245 Views

Thomas Mapfumo bids goodbye to UK fans

23 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Botswana clinics run out of medicine

23 hrs ago | 702 Views

Ramaphosa to officially open Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

23 hrs ago | 497 Views

Stolen Mercedes-Benz intercepted en route to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe High Court bans Chinese miner

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

RBZ begins production of redesigned ZiG banknotes

23 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF affiliates call for Mnangagwa life presidency

23 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies in car accident

23 hrs ago | 584 Views

Teachers forced to attend 4ED gigs

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa dangles US$2 billion loan facility

23 hrs ago | 365 Views

WATCH: Naledi Pandor blames Ramaphosa

25 Aug 2025 at 23:02hrs | 677 Views

Tagwirei marches towards state house

25 Aug 2025 at 22:30hrs | 1338 Views

Chinese medical team treats over 7,000 Zimbabwean patients

25 Aug 2025 at 22:24hrs | 196 Views

Zimbabwe govt cash transfer scheme runs dry

25 Aug 2025 at 22:21hrs | 435 Views

Nicholas van Hoogstraten's 16-year-old property claim dismissed

25 Aug 2025 at 22:19hrs | 437 Views

Mliswa defends Tagwirei amid Zanu-PF spat

25 Aug 2025 at 21:13hrs | 811 Views

Mzembi denied bail again

25 Aug 2025 at 21:12hrs | 632 Views

Chiwenga accused of funds misuse

25 Aug 2025 at 21:12hrs | 1239 Views

Mutingwende linked to major land fraud

25 Aug 2025 at 21:11hrs | 218 Views

White farmer to stand trial over 65 missing cattle

25 Aug 2025 at 21:00hrs | 378 Views