Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

News / National

by Staff reporter

A bakery driver was allegedly extorted after being ambushed while naked in his lover's bedroom in Chitungwiza, leading to the arrest of two men.The victim, identified as Rangarirai Mhonda, was caught in the house of Tracy Mashonga before being assaulted by Wilsher Tichawona Rwodzi, who claimed to be Mashonga's husband, and a colleague.The two accused Mhonda, who is married, of engaging in an adulterous affair and demanded US$1,000 to avoid public humiliation. They threatened to post a video of him naked on social media.Mhonda was forced to surrender US$180 he had collected from bread sales on behalf of his employer. When pressed for more, he called friends for help, and one brought US$200. After paying US$380 in total, he was released.Police later arrested Rwodzi and his associate following Mhonda's report. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrests, saying investigations were still ongoing."Police arrested two men in Chitungwiza in connection with a man who was assaulted after he was caught with a married woman. Investigations are continuing and further details will be released in due course," Insp Chakanza said.Sources close to the case allege the incident was a premeditated plot to extort Mhonda. They claim Mashonga deliberately left her door unlocked, allowing Rwodzi to walk in and start recording once Mhonda had undressed."Like a movie style, Tichawona came when the two had removed clothes and he was already recording," one source said. "He threatened to post everything on social media if he was not given US$1,000."Despite the partial payment, a video was later leaked online showing Mhonda being interrogated about his company and marital status.Police investigations are continuing.