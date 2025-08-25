Latest News Editor's Choice


Localised food shortages hit several districts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Some districts in Zimbabwe are facing food shortages despite improved yields in the 2024/25 agricultural season, prompting government intervention.

The shortages come after the devastating El Niño-induced drought of 2023/24, which left the country grappling with severe hunger.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere told the 25th post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday that while Zimbabwe's updated food balance sheet showed sufficient grain at national level up to March 2026, some areas would still experience localised deficits.

"Already, government has disbursed 30 metric tonnes of grain to the San community in Tsholotsho in response to localised shortages," Muswere said.

He named Tsholotsho among districts that continue to struggle with food security, alongside Muzarabani, Buhera, Chiredzi, Mberengwa, Mudzi, Gwanda, Binga, Mwenezi and Beitbridge.

On marketing of produce, Muswere revealed that 272 870 metric tonnes of maize, soyabeans, sorghum, wheat and sunflower had been sold formally, with much more traded informally. The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) now holds 133 115 metric tonnes in the Strategic Grain Reserve, with intake rising to 21,6%. To improve access, GMB has set up 1 804 mobile grain collection centres across all wards.

Farmers under the Presidential Input Scheme are contributing 10kg per household to local reserves. Cotton sales have reached 27,9 million kilogrammes, while tobacco has hit a record 354,4 million kilogrammes compared to 231 million at the same time last year.

Looking ahead, government has targeted 135 500 hectares under the Winter Cereals Plan, with an estimated 600 000 metric tonnes of wheat expected. Through-PFumvudza/Intwasa and expanded irrigation, authorities also hope to climate-proof agriculture and boost production of maize, small grains, oilseeds and legumes.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) has been designated as the national "food, feed, seed and oils security agent," with a target of producing 800 000 metric tonnes of cereals annually. Emphasis will be placed on sunflower oilseed to close the gap between production and Zimbabwe's 180 000-megalitre annual oil requirement.

Muswere said financing would be provided through AFC, CBZ and NMB banks, backed by government guarantees. Private sector contractors are also expected to fund 54 000 hectares of maize, soyabean and sorghum with a projected output of 224 500 metric tonnes.

Government is further promoting sesame alongside cotton to boost farmer incomes, drilling 3 945 boreholes to support village, school and youth business units. Irrigation development remains central, with 15 000 hectares to be added before the 2025/26 summer season, raising the total irrigated land to 232 000 hectares.

To strengthen fisheries, the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme will stock three million fingerlings in 2 000 ponds, supported by new fingerling centres in Henderson, Makoholi, Matopos, Bubi-Lupane and Chipinge.

Muswere said GMB would remain the buyer of last resort for all summer crops, while urging farmers to insure their harvests to safeguard livelihoods.

Source - Newsday
