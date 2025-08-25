Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Highfield community is reeling after the death of a 12-year-old Grade Seven pupil, who took her own life on August 15 in a cabin at her family home.Anesu Mudzukuri, a prefect at Houghton Park Primary School, was the second-born in a family of four children. She was buried at Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road.Her death has left her family, teachers and classmates traumatised. Family spokesperson Tapiwa Mudzukira described her as a bright and prayerful child whose future had held much promise."We have lost a daughter who was promising to change our life. She was brilliant and prayerful," he said.Mudzukira explained that Anesu had just returned from school and was preparing to travel to a church conference the next day when tragedy struck. After asking her sister to help her find a rope, she went to the cabin where she was later found hanging."This has emotionally affected the sister to this day," he added, saying police insisted on forensic tests before the post-mortem, which delayed the burial. Initial suspicions of abuse were dismissed after results showed no evidence.At the burial, Houghton Park Primary headmaster Mr Muzenda, who led teachers and pupils in paying their last respects, described Anesu as one of the school's top learners."We have lost one of the best prefects, a student who obtained eight Units last term," he said. "Her teacher described her as quiet, someone who never shared her problems. We are yet to accept that all her zeal, knowledge and dedication are to be buried just like that."Anesu's sudden death has left her school community deeply shaken as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of a promising young life.