Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today preside over an urgent politburo meeting in the absence of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, amid renewed efforts to fast-track businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei's elevation to the Zanu-PF central committee.

Chiwenga, currently on a State visit to India, previously blocked Tagwirei's ascendancy, citing procedural violations. Despite his objections, Zanu-PF's Harare provincial executive, led by Godwills Masimirembwa, recently voted unanimously to co-opt the fuel tycoon into the central committee under Zone 5 in Mabvuku.

Tagwirei, widely seen as a possible successor to Mnangagwa, has divided opinion within the party. Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa recently dismissed his rise as "dead in the water," warning against the influence of money in internal politics. However, secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa publicly suggested Tagwirei's co-option was inevitable.

Party insiders say today's meeting marks a critical test in Zanu-PF's brewing succession battle, with Mnangagwa loyalists rallying around what is being dubbed the Zvigananda faction, which seeks to weaken Chiwenga's influence ahead of the 2027 congress. Some affiliates have even pushed for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030, or indefinitely, despite his repeated insistence that he will step down in 2028 in line with the Constitution.

Sources claim the push for Tagwirei was reinforced during a "strategic retreat" in Japan following Mnangagwa's recent trip to Madagascar. The meeting, announced by Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, is said to be aimed at consolidating party structures in favour of Tagwirei.

The businessman's growing political clout has been bolstered by his leadership of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, which launched a title deeds programme in Mazowe this week. While Mnangagwa hailed the initiative targeting 300 000 farmers, critics described it as a scheme to entrench Tagwirei's business interests. Beneficiaries are being offered US$6 000 "interest-free loans" tied to the purchase of irrigation kits from his companies.

War veterans have taken the matter to court, challenging the legality of the committee, while analysts warn the programme could undermine constitutional provisions on State ownership of agricultural land.

As Mnangagwa convenes today's politburo in Chiwenga's absence, the outcome could set the tone for the ruling party's succession politics and the balance of power ahead of the next congress.

Source - Newsday

