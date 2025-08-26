Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

News / National

A 46-year-old man from Binga, Samson Siauza, has been sentenced to four years in prison by the Regional Court in Hwange for attempted murder following a violent attack on former Cabinet Minister Joel Gabuza.Gabuza, who served as Minister of Water Resources and Development between 2009 and 2013 under Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and later as a legislator for Binga South and Senator with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was assaulted on June 5, 2025, at Siamwake Village under Chief Pashu.According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Siauza and an accomplice, still at large, confronted Gabuza on suspicion that he was having an affair with a local woman, Rumbidzai Munsaka. The court heard that Siauza dragged the former minister from his vehicle, stabbed him in the right eye with a homemade knife, and struck him several times with logs alongside his accomplice.Gabbuza, who is married, was in a long-term affair with the woman he was visiting, according to sources. The woman's ex-boyfriend, who saw Gabbuza as the cause of their split, never accepted rejection.The ex-boyfriend and an accomplice, under the cover of darkness, first slashed the tyres of Gabbuza's vehicle before forcing their way into the room where the couple were sleeping.The former water resources minister was stabbed more than a dozen times, suffering nasty injuries to his head and hands in particular.Gabuza suffered severe head injuries and deep cuts but survived after receiving urgent treatment at Mpilo Hospital. Police later recovered the weapons used in the attack, while the search continues for the co-accused, identified as Smart Sipu.The court initially imposed a six-year jail term on Siauza, but two years were suspended, leaving him with an effective sentence of four years. The NPA warned that disputes, including those linked to relationships, should never escalate into violence and stressed that offenders will face tough penalties.