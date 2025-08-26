Latest News Editor's Choice


Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

by Staff reporter
A full council meeting at the Masvingo City Townhouse recently descended into chaos as councilors clashed over minor issues, leaving the city embarrassed in front of a visiting official.

Chiredzi Town Council chairperson Jameson Charumbira, who had come to observe and learn from the proceedings, instead witnessed disorder and unprofessional conduct that has become a recurring problem for the council.

Tensions erupted when Zanu PF councilor Sengerai Manyanga proposed that members applaud the government for road works in Ward 7, where a by-election is pending. "You should thank the government, there is no councilor in the ward but look at the development happening there, so clap hands for the government," he said.

The proposal was immediately rejected by opposition councilors Esther Zishiri, Alaica Time, and Ward 6 representative Wilstaff Sitemere, who argued that the meeting was not a platform for political campaigning. What followed was a shouting match, with accusations traded across the chamber. Manyanga was backed by fellow Zanu PF councilor Sheron Marombedze as tempers flared.

The meeting became so unruly it nearly collapsed, raising questions about the council's ability to conduct business. Similar clashes have marred previous meetings, including one where a physical fight was narrowly avoided during a debate over a proposed committee trip to Zambia.

Masvingo Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (MURRA) director Anoziva Muguti condemned the conduct, describing it as "appalling." He said: "Their behavior in the chambers is appalling, showcasing a blatant disregard for the dignity and respect required in such a setting. Such behavior can indeed be described as mediocre, highlighting a lack of maturity, discipline and commitment to constructive governance."

The incident has deepened concerns about the professionalism and integrity of Masvingo's elected representatives. Residents have called for improved decorum and a renewed focus on collaborative governance.

"The city deserves representatives who can rise above partisan conflicts and work together for the common good," one resident said.

Source - Tellzim
