Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his role as Chancellor of Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), is expected to cap nearly 4,000 graduands at the institution's 21st graduation ceremony on Thursday.Last year, the President capped more than 3,500 graduates. This year's ceremony will take place at the CUT Sportsgrounds, in line with tradition.CUT communications and public relations director Shadreck Nembaware confirmed preparations for the event, saying final rehearsals and media accreditation would be conducted on Wednesday. "We have everything in place for this year's 21st graduation ceremony, which is expected to take place this Thursday, where President Mnangagwa will officiate," he said.Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said the province was ready to host the Head of State.The graduation is being held under the theme: "Leveraging heritage-based technology for the consolidation of national development milestones."