Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

History may repeat itself at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe, where illegal mining activities are taking place just five metres from the new school still under construction.The old school was decommissioned in 2023 after one of its classroom blocks collapsed due to underground mining, injuring several pupils. Now, concerns are mounting that the new site faces a similar risk.School head Gibson Murehwi raised alarm during a tour of the school on Wednesday by Jorum Gumbo, special advisor to President Mnangagwa on Monitoring Implementation of Government Programs."Our former school was destroyed by illegal mining and here we are sharing a boundary with another mine which poses a threat to the new school as it may cave in again as the miners dig underground," Murehwi said.Gumbo called for urgent government policy to regulate artisanal mining and safeguard communities. "If we do not do that even the environment will continue getting damaged. We need to come up with a policy through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development that brings artisanal mining under control," he said.He urged Kwekwe residents to encourage responsible mining. "You are the owners of this place and it is your duty to protect it," Gumbo said.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is funding construction of seven classroom blocks, an administration block, and toilets at the new school site.