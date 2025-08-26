Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed a widely circulated report by Securico Security Services claiming that armed robberies were spiralling out of control, warning that only law enforcement has the mandate to release official crime statistics.

The report, published by The Daily News on August 22, prompted an unusually sharp response from police authorities.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it has a constitutional mandate of investigating all the armed robbery cases and publicising the statistics if need be. Private security companies, individuals or syndicates have no mandate to give national statistics on the security and safety situation in the country as this causes confusion, alarm and panic among the business community, public and potential investors," the ZRP said in a statement.

According to police data, 531 suspects were arrested for robbery between January 3 and August 21 this year, with 206 already convicted. Authorities highlighted several recent breakthroughs, including the arrest of eight suspected robbers in Beitbridge — among them Tinashe Nkomo, alias Sadamu or Jeck (39), Future Moyo (35), Decent Moyo (35), and Obey Chiware (38). In Harare, suspects Wellington Chamunorwa (35) and Jacob Mbanda, alias Shumba, were also apprehended.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stressed the need for cooperation while cautioning security firms against creating unnecessary panic. "The Commissioner General of the Police has always adopted a collaborative approach in the fight against crime in the country while taking cognizance of private security companies' role in commercial security activities. Security companies and individuals are therefore urged to engage the Commissioner General of Police's office regularly in order to share notes and avoid causing panic among Zimbabweans," he said.

Nyathi added that the ZRP is intensifying awareness campaigns across the country to encourage vigilance and responsible handling of cash. "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently on a drive to conduct awareness campaigns at corporate level, church level, community level, family level and individual settings for the people to remain alert and avoid keeping large sums of money at home or business premises," he said.

