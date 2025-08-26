Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

News / National

Motorists are set to benefit from a one-off reprieve as the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) rolls out special promotions during the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, which has been running since Monday.Under the promotion, drivers with outstanding arrears will receive a 50 percent discount on penalties, while senior citizens will have their penalties completely waived, allowing elderly motorists to regularise their vehicles at no cost.Zinara has also introduced a payment plan for deregistered vehicles, available exclusively at its licensing offices during the show, which ends on Saturday. This facility will enable motorists to enter structured repayment arrangements, making it easier to return their vehicles to the licensing system.To improve convenience and ease congestion at the Zinara stand at the showgrounds, the penalty discount promotion has been decentralised to Zinara's network of agents nationwide.In a statement on Tuesday, Zinara said the measures were aimed at encouraging compliance and responding to public concerns over ballooning arrears."We heard the concerns of motorists who have been approaching us, raising concerns over their ballooning arrears and penalties," Zinara said. "Our objective is not to punish our motoring public but to help them comply with the law and to respond to the realities faced by our stakeholders. We also want to give them a fair chance to contribute to the national road development agenda."