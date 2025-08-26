Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Spur Corporation will open a new Doppio Zero restaurant in Harare this November, marking the brand's second outlet outside South Africa as the company pursues an expansion strategy across multiple countries.The move follows the successful launch of the first Doppio Zero outside South Africa in Gaborone, Botswana, and comes as Spur seeks to grow its portfolio of small-format restaurants, including RocoMamas and Panarottis, which recently surpassed R1 billion in full-year turnover.Spur CEO Val Nichas said the new Harare outlet would be a smaller, specialty format aimed at providing an entry-level investment opportunity for young and new franchisees. "We visualise it being a small specialty chain. I would say it probably won't go over 50–60, but you never know how the market evolves," she said.The company is also extending its Doppio brand to non-traditional locations such as hospitals, hotels, shopping malls, and petrol stations through a new smaller-format Doppio Caffé, designed to attract a broader customer base.Spur's strategy to expand small-format outlets has been bolstered by Panarottis' success in smaller towns, contributing to double-digit growth over the past 18 months. The group plans to add 13 smaller-format locations in similar communities.During the year to June, Spur brand restaurant sales increased by 4.8% to R6.4 billion, Panarottis by 13.6% to R1.04 billion, and RocoMamas by 5% to R979 million. Total restaurant sales, including international outlets, rose 8.3% to R11.4 billion. Takeaways now account for 13% of local restaurant sales, with over half collected by customers.Globally, Spur operates 724 outlets in 14 countries, including Australia, Zambia, and Mauritius. While it has exited markets in the Middle East and India, the company plans to open 42 new restaurants in South Africa and 14 internationally.Nichas emphasized that the African market remains a key focus. "We are optimistic about the future of Africa as the casual dining restaurant becomes appealing to consumers who want to enjoy a seated meal experience," she said. She added that interest rate cuts in South Africa have boosted consumer spending, particularly in urban centres, although economic challenges such as high unemployment and constrained disposable incomes remain.