Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

News / National

by Edson Mapani

A senior citizen, Christopher Masuku(75) of Figtree Hotel, was remanded to September 1 on $100 bail when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware, facing charges of failing to renew his firearm certificate.Allegations are that on July 1, Courage Chifaka, a police officer stationed at ZRP Figtree, was conducting routine checks on firearm holders within his policing area.During the checks, the complainant (state) discovered that the accused had a firearm without a valid certificate.The accused was ordered to surrender the firearm at ZRP Figtree for safekeeping and was subsequently charged with failure to renew his firearm certificate.