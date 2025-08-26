Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

by Edson Mapani
2 hrs ago | Views
A senior citizen, Christopher Masuku(75) of Figtree Hotel, was remanded to September 1 on $100 bail when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware, facing charges of failing to renew his firearm certificate.

Allegations are that on July 1, Courage Chifaka, a police officer stationed at ZRP Figtree, was conducting routine checks on firearm holders within his policing area.

During the checks, the complainant (state) discovered that the accused had a firearm without a valid certificate.

The accused was ordered to surrender the firearm at ZRP Figtree for safekeeping and was subsequently charged with failure to renew his firearm certificate.

Source - Byo24News

