Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

by Gideon Madzikatidze & Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

Three villagers from Jeqe Village in Figtree appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware, facing charges of poaching a wild animal from Shashane Game Conservancy. Game scouts reportedly tracked distinctive shoe-prints and later discovered carcass remains at the suspects' homesteads.Master Ncube (36), Mphathisi Ncube (21), and Mqhelisi Ncube (42) were remanded to September 1 on allegations of unlawfully killing and removing a male wild animal from Sundowns Estate, part of the Shashane Conservancy managed by complainant Edwards Conna Victor. The trio allegedly violated provisions of the Parks and Wildlife Act [Chapter 20:14].According to the State, on July 25, 2025, around 07:00 hours, Shashane game scouts - Timothy Nkala, Gald Moyo, and Shepherd Ndhlovu -spotted suspicious shoe-prints during a routine foot patrol. The prints followed an animal trail and led scouts to the site where the animal had been killed. The suspects had allegedly fled with the carcass.Initial ambushes at the suspects' homesteads yielded no results. However, with police assistance, further investigations were conducted in Shashane Village, ultimately leading to the arrest of the accused.