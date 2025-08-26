Kasukuwere warns Zanu-PF faces threat from party affiliates

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former ZANU PF national political commissar and fugitive Saviour Kasukuwere has warned that the ruling party faces an "existential threat" from its own affiliates."These ragtag affiliates are now an existential threat to ZANU PF. This parallel structure will soon develop its own identity, so far it's shadowing the main party. Interesting times ahead," Kasukuwere said.His remarks come amid intensified calls by ZANU PF affiliates for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power for life, ahead of the party's annual conference scheduled for October 13 to 18 at Mutare Polytechnic.Last year, delegates at the party's annual conference in Bulawayo passed a resolution backing Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond his constitutional two terms, which end in 2028. Mnangagwa, however, has repeatedly indicated that he will step down at the conclusion of his final term.The push for a "life presidency" gained momentum over the weekend at a Discovery Ambulances Services (DAS) and Presidential Emergency Fund free medical outreach programme held at Tanganda Primary School in Chipinge, Manicaland. DAS, founded by ZANU PF Manicaland provincial member David Munowenyu, hosted the event attended by Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza, MPs, and war veteran leaders.Mukodza led slogans calling for Mnangagwa to rule until 2030, echoed by grassroots members. Boys DzaMdra Manicaland chairperson Trymore Bhobho Chimbongora, speaking on behalf of all affiliates present, said Mnangagwa "should be there for life" in recognition of his work.The affiliates, including Cross-Borders for Economic Development, Madzibaba for Economic Development, Teachers for Economic Development, and Vendors for Economic Development, praised Mnangagwa for initiatives such as the Presidential Fund Scheme, which has provided financial support for community projects.Hundreds of villagers from Chipinge district also benefited from free medical services at the event.