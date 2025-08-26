U.S. extends visa validity for Zimbabwean applicants

News / National

by Staff reporter

The validity of C1/D (transit and crew member) visas for Zimbabwean applicants has been extended to 24 months with multiple entry. Applications for these visas can currently be submitted at U.S. embassies or consulates outside of Zimbabwe.The U.S. Embassy in Harare continues to pause routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services, except for most diplomatic and official visas. Applicants with previously scheduled interviews will receive updates when appointments can be rescheduled.The embassy emphasized that routine and emergency American Citizens Services will continue as normal. In a statement, it said the visa policies aim to uphold "the highest standards of national security and public safety" while preventing visa overstay and misuse.