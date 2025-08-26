Retired police officer launches new political party

News / National

by Staff reporter

Senior retired police officer Togara Fambi has launched a new political party, the National Progressive Democrats (NPD), despite warnings from his mother about the dangers of opposing ZANU PF.Fambi revealed an emotional conversation with his mother, Emily Togara, who pleaded with him to abandon his political plans, fearing for his safety. "Vanhu ava vanouraya mwanangu, wadirei kundiuraya ne BP," she said, tears rolling down her cheeks. Fambi, however, remained resolute, telling her that if God allowed him to die at the hands of the enemy, he would. He even marked a gravesite in Musvosvi Village, Berejena, Chivi South, asking his mother to bury him there if the worst happened.In a Facebook post, Fambi denounced the climate of fear in Zimbabwe, stating, "For how long should societies live drenched in absolute fear of their government… for the reason of keeping an inept regime in power?" He stressed that the NPD's mission is to dislodge ZANU PF from power and create an environment that offers equal opportunities for all citizens.The party, founded on June 29, 2025, and registered on August 14, 2025, already has more than 500 members. Fambi's former schoolmate, Kumbirai Munyaradzi Chenhare, serves as Vice President, while Munyaradzi Chindundu, another retired police officer, is the organising secretary. The party's leadership also includes Willis Magwaza as secretary-general, Tendai Kabasa as National Chairman, and Obert Sixpence as spokesperson.Fambi retired from the police on June 28 to dedicate himself fully to politics. The NPD's symbol is a clenched fist with a thumb facing upwards, and its colors are orange, black, and white.The party aims to field provincial executives across all 10 administrative provinces by the end of the year and hopes to make a significant impact in the 2028 elections. Chindundu emphasized, "Come 2028, there will be no ZANU PF in power. We will make a mark in the political history of Zimbabwe."Fambi's experience as a senior police officer has shaped the party's strategic approach. "We are really penetrating through our various strategies, as we know their calibre," he said, highlighting the leadership team's diverse experience and determination to bring change.