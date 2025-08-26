Man pushes ex-wife into oncoming vehicle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Masvingo man, Sadam Rutsvara (36), has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for assaulting his ex-wife and pushing her into an oncoming vehicle after she declined his plea for reconciliation.Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi handed down the sentence on Monday, noting that Rutsvara's actions were reckless and could have resulted in fatal injuries.The incident occurred on August 7, 2025, near Chikato Police Station, a day after Rutsvara had poured alcohol on his ex-wife, Tichayeva Mutusva, insulted her, grabbed her by the neck, punched her twice, and stolen her money. The couple shares a young daughter.Court proceedings revealed that Rutsvara violated a peace order by visiting Mutusva's home on August 6. After giving her US$25 to find him a room to rent, he became violent when she returned the money. During the assault, he also threw a brick that hit their daughter's wrist.Later that day, Rutsvara followed Mutusva to file a police report, snatched her handbag at Jazire Business Center, and took US$27 and ZAR80. He again confronted her near Don Bosco Primary School in Mucheke, threatening to kill her before pushing her into the path of an oncoming vehicle.The case was prosecuted by Munyaradzi Mavhondo.