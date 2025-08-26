Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday handed out "title deeds" to 10,000 A1 farmers and launched a US$2 billion irrigation programme, promising to transform small-scale farming into a climate-resilient, year-round enterprise.

At Craigengower Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central, Mnangagwa unveiled the A1 Irrigation Productivity Booster Kits, valued at US$6,000 each, to be financed through a seven-year loan facility. The programme is expected to eventually benefit 300,000 farmers nationwide.

"This programme will free our farmers from dependence on rainfall and ensure food security for our nation," Mnangagwa said.

However, legal experts immediately questioned the legitimacy of the title deeds. Opposition lawyer Fadzayi Mahere described the exercise as unconstitutional, pointing out that Sections 72(4) and 72(5) of the constitution stipulate that all agricultural land belongs to the State. She noted that the distributed documents "are of no force or effect" and would not be recognised by banks as loan security or lawful transfers.

Critics also raised concerns over the cost of the irrigation kits, arguing that while market prices are below US$2,500, farmers are being charged US$6,000, potentially creating a US$1 billion margin across the programme.

Controversy has intensified due to the involvement of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Mnangagwa ally and chair of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, who is also a major shareholder in CBZ, the bank financing the loans. Analysts warn this dual role could lead to conflicts of interest and fears that farmers who default may lose their land.

Government maintains that the scheme aims to boost food security and climate-proof agriculture, citing recent improvements in grain output. Yet questions over the legal standing of the title deeds, the inflated cost of the kits, and Tagwirei's central role have cast a shadow over what was intended as a landmark agrarian reform initiative.

Source - Zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Prominent businessman remanded over US$208,000 fraud allegations

1 min ago | 0 Views

Security guard among suspects in US$40,000 armed robbery

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Man pushes ex-wife into oncoming vehicle

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Retired police officer launches new political party

3 mins ago | 0 Views

U.S. extends visa validity for Zimbabwean applicants

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Kasukuwere warns Zanu-PF faces threat from party affiliates

4 mins ago | 0 Views

We must be careful in interpreting DNA paternity results to avoid unnecessary alarm

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Only You Can Stop The Abuse of Passengers on Zimbabwe's Public Transport

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Embracing Change: The Key to Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds scheme is unconstitutional and farmers risk losing their land

1 hr ago | 25 Views

President Mnangagwa secures ancestral land and launches Production Booster Kit in Mazowe

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

17 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

17 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Localised food shortages hit several districts

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF gags 'qethu' minister

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

17 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Court halts RioZim's asset sales

17 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe slashes fees to boost ease of doing business

17 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa critic seeks return to ZANU-PF

17 hrs ago | 372 Views

Stocktheft fuels smuggling of illicit goods along Limpopo

17 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia hold high-level meeting to curb smuggling

17 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZEP holders in limbo as expiry deadline looms

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe records historic milk production milestone

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe tiles flood regional market

17 hrs ago | 662 Views

Hillside Teachers' College expands work-for-fees programme

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bulawayo socialite Gary Bell released on bail pending appeal

17 hrs ago | 252 Views

Police crack down on cough syrup syndicate

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

Harare fails to act on 27 of 28 audit red flags

17 hrs ago | 135 Views

Woman dies in Eastview cabin fire

17 hrs ago | 193 Views

Dubai-based Leva Hotels to debut in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 240 Views

MSU postpones graduation ceremony

17 hrs ago | 496 Views

Man fined for selling kudu meat without permit

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kwekwe shuts out vendors from CBD

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF factional war erupt in Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 296 Views

Macheso's bodyguard brutal assaults journalist

26 Aug 2025 at 19:18hrs | 880 Views

Top Zimbabwe business executive arrested for fraud

26 Aug 2025 at 13:09hrs | 2735 Views

Police probe widow in murder of Mutangadura

26 Aug 2025 at 13:05hrs | 2733 Views

South Africa court refused to hear Lungu case

26 Aug 2025 at 11:44hrs | 1466 Views

Britain cosies up to Zimbabwe

26 Aug 2025 at 08:08hrs | 1659 Views

Magistrate sentences armed robbers to 12 additional years

26 Aug 2025 at 08:06hrs | 770 Views