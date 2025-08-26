Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday handed out "title deeds" to 10,000 A1 farmers and launched a US$2 billion irrigation programme, promising to transform small-scale farming into a climate-resilient, year-round enterprise.At Craigengower Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central, Mnangagwa unveiled the A1 Irrigation Productivity Booster Kits, valued at US$6,000 each, to be financed through a seven-year loan facility. The programme is expected to eventually benefit 300,000 farmers nationwide."This programme will free our farmers from dependence on rainfall and ensure food security for our nation," Mnangagwa said.However, legal experts immediately questioned the legitimacy of the title deeds. Opposition lawyer Fadzayi Mahere described the exercise as unconstitutional, pointing out that Sections 72(4) and 72(5) of the constitution stipulate that all agricultural land belongs to the State. She noted that the distributed documents "are of no force or effect" and would not be recognised by banks as loan security or lawful transfers.Critics also raised concerns over the cost of the irrigation kits, arguing that while market prices are below US$2,500, farmers are being charged US$6,000, potentially creating a US$1 billion margin across the programme.Controversy has intensified due to the involvement of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Mnangagwa ally and chair of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, who is also a major shareholder in CBZ, the bank financing the loans. Analysts warn this dual role could lead to conflicts of interest and fears that farmers who default may lose their land.Government maintains that the scheme aims to boost food security and climate-proof agriculture, citing recent improvements in grain output. Yet questions over the legal standing of the title deeds, the inflated cost of the kits, and Tagwirei's central role have cast a shadow over what was intended as a landmark agrarian reform initiative.