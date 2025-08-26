Mnangagwa unleshes Chinese armoured vehicles?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nearly two dozen Chinese armoured vehicles were spotted moving in convoy through Harare this week, providing the public with the first glimpse of hardware believed to have been delivered to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) late in 2023.Footage shared by presidential spokesman George Charamba shows a mix of Norinco PTL-02 wheeled assault guns armed with 105mm cannons and WZ551 armoured personnel carriers in various configurations. The vehicles are thought to have been part of a US$28 million military aid package from Beijing, handed over at Inkomo Barracks and confirmed at the time by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Chinese ambassador.Charamba tweeted that the display demonstrates Zimbabwe's commitment to strengthening its defence capabilities, stating: "Zimbabwe continues to upgrade its defence capabilities to deter would-be aggressors. Weakness tempts!"While the public sighting may suggest a new delivery, analysts believe the convoy likely comprises the 2023 consignment being moved from storage or training areas to operational bases. Its sudden appearance could indicate that ZDF crews have completed training and vehicle integration, or that the government is choosing this moment to showcase its enhanced armour publicly.The timing has attracted attention among political insiders. Some suggest that the deployment could serve as a subtle signal to reinforce Mnangagwa's authority amid rising tensions with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, his former army chief and long-rumoured successor."The optics matter," said a Harare-based security analyst. "Parading assault guns and APCs that have been in depots since 2023 can be interpreted as a message to both external and internal actors."The PTL-02 assault gun, built on China's WZ551 6×6 chassis, provides mobile firepower comparable to a light tank, capable of firing shells and laser-guided missiles up to five kilometres. The convoy also included troop carriers, command variants, recovery trucks, and battlefield ambulances, enhancing the ZDF's mobility and sustainment.Zimbabwe previously relied on older Brazilian-made Cascavel armoured cars, many of which are now obsolete. The new Chinese vehicles mark the most significant upgrade to the country's mechanised fleet in decades.Whether the convoy represents routine repositioning or a deliberate display of force, the message from State House was clear: "Weakness tempts."