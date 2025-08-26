Mushekwe buried alone in Germany, sparking family controversy

News / National

by Staff reporter

The mysterious death of Zimbabwean journalist Itai Mushekwe in Cologne, Germany, has drawn attention to the apparent absence of family and friends during his final days and burial. Mushekwe, 42, passed away on May 30, 2025, and was laid to rest nearly three months later, on August 20, at Südfriedhof Cemetery in Cologne. His burial was conducted by two local Germans – a pastor and a funeral parlour representative – in what has been described as a “pauper's burial.”Itai and prominent Zimbabwean footballer Nyasha Mushekwi were cousins and grew up together in Strathaven, Harare. While Nyasha pursued a successful football career spanning CAPS United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Belgium's Oostende, and clubs in Denmark, Sweden, and China, Itai became a respected journalist.After training at Christian College of Southern Africa and attending Ellis Robins Boys High School, Itai worked for the Zimbabwe Independent before relocating to Germany in 2007. Over 18 years, he contributed to German media outlets and later founded online platforms Telescope News and Spotlight Zimbabwe, reporting on politics, corruption, mismanagement, human rights, elections, economics, foreign policy, and cyber warfare.During his long stay in Germany, Itai reportedly lost contact with most family members and friends. Only a handful of relatives visited him, and ultimately, no family was present at his burial. This has raised questions among Zimbabweans in Germany and beyond about why a blood relative, with some family members of means, would be left alone and buried by strangers thousands of kilometres from home.Itai's death underscores the vulnerability of diaspora communities and the importance of maintaining familial and social support networks abroad.