Critical transformer blows up in Kadoma

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
KADOMA residents have faced severe water shortages after a transformer at Claw Dam Water Station failed, crippling the city's water treatment and distribution system.

Claw Dam, with a capacity of 67,343 megalitres, plays a key role in supplying water to Kadoma, supplemented by Pasi Dam's 25,600 megalitres, bringing the city's total water storage to 92,943 megalitres. The transformer failure left large parts of the community without reliable access to clean water, affecting households, businesses, and public services.

Mayor Nigel Ruzario said the blown transformer had significantly disrupted water supply.

"The previous transformer was burnt and required rewinding, which significantly impacted the water supply," he said.

He added that intervention by Simrac Mining, which donated a 1MVA transformer, would restore the city's pumping capacity.

"This kind of gesture will greatly alleviate the water challenges we have faced over the past weeks. With the new transformer, we will be able to run two pumps instead of one, effectively doubling pumping capacity," Ruzario said.

The mayor said the donation would ensure more consistent water distribution.

"The availability of water depends on several factors, and a constant power supply is one of the critical ones. With this new transformer, we are confident that we will provide a more reliable water supply to our community."

Simrac Mining manager Prosper Muringiswa described the donation as part of the company's corporate social responsibility efforts.

"This transformer will go a long way in addressing the water challenges faced by Kadoma residents. We are thrilled that it will bring water closer to their doorstep. We are committed to supporting the community's development and well-being, and this donation is evidence of that commitment."

The transformer is expected to stabilise water supply across Kadoma, ending weeks of uncertainty for residents and businesses alike.

Source - Newsday

