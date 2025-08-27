Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

Work has begun on the long-awaited dualisation of the Harare–Mazowe Road, with contractors now on site to transform one of Zimbabwe's busiest highways.The project is expected to ease congestion, reduce travel times, and improve road safety along the route, which has long been a hotspot for accidents.Provincial internal and external affairs representative Shakemore Mabharani said the development was more than just an infrastructure upgrade."This is more than just a road; it is a foundation for economic growth and progress. We have seen far too many accidents on this stretch. This development will save lives and stimulate investment," he said during a tour of the project.The road is anticipated to boost connectivity between Harare, Mazowe and surrounding areas, opening up opportunities in agriculture, commerce and tourism.Mashonaland Central National Youth Service provincial commander Philip Samanje said the initiative would particularly benefit young people."Improved infrastructure means improved access to markets, to jobs and to training centres. As young people, we are encouraged when we see tangible development taking place."Educators have also welcomed the project. Grace Chivhu, head of Graigen Grower Secondary School, said dualisation would enhance safety for both learners and teachers who frequently use the road."Our school has had its share of difficulties because of the traffic hazards on this road. This project brings hope for safer travel and better access to essential services like education and healthcare," she said.Zimbabwe's road network has long suffered from underfunding and poor maintenance, making the Harare–Mazowe upgrade a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to modernise the country's infrastructure.