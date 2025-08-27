Police block Gukurahundi public meeting

News / National

Police in Bulawayo have barred Matabeleland-based political parties and civic groups from holding a public meeting to discuss the region's 1980s Gukurahundi massacres.The gathering, which was scheduled for Sunday at Stanley Square in Makokoba, was being organised under the banner of the recently launched Gukurahundi Genocide Alliance, a coalition that includes Zapu, Freedom Alliance and other groups.In its invitation, the alliance had urged participants to wear black as a symbol of mourning.However, in a letter dated August 25 and addressed to alliance representative Samukele Hadebe, the Officer Commanding Bulawayo West District, Chief Superintendent K. Nyaumwe, said the meeting could not proceed."Please be kindly advised that your notification does not fully meet the guidelines specified in the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11:23]. May you comply with the law," the police letter read.Alliance members, however, maintain they complied with legal requirements, having notified authorities in writing on August 14."We do not know exactly what compliance is on our part because we notified them in writing and they stamped the notification paper. We are engaging the police on the matter," said Cosmas Ncube of Progressive Alliance Unions.The development comes amid growing criticism of the ongoing government-sanctioned public hearings on Gukurahundi, which are being conducted by traditional leaders. Critics say the hearings lack transparency and are designed to suppress truth-telling.In a statement, the alliance rejected the state-led process:"We are not about to sanitise or be complicit in an unashamedly dishonest and grossly flawed process. We strongly condemn it and its obviously a predetermined outcome. We unreservedly reject the current outreach programme as it has become clear to all that the government is neither sincere nor committed to truth-telling and a just resolution for genuine healing to happen."According to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, more than 20,000 people were killed during the Gukurahundi massacres, carried out by the North Korea-trained 5 Brigade under the late President Robert Mugabe's orders.