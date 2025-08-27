Scottland hike Dembare match gate charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scottland have followed the well-trodden path of clubs cashing in on the pulling power of traditional giants by hiking gate charges for their high-stakes clash against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.The ambitious debutants, affectionately known as Mabviravira, have set the cheapest ticket at US$5, up from the usual US$3, while Upper Grand Stand seats will cost US$10. Fans seeking VIP Buckets will pay US$20.It is a trend that has come to be known as "pay day" in local football, with clubs raising prices whenever they host crowd-pullers Dynamos, Highlanders, or CAPS United. Scottland themselves faced similar hikes earlier this season when they were the away side against the traditional giants.Scottland chief executive officer Ronald Moyo defended the decision, saying Saturday's encounter is no ordinary fixture."The intensity, the quality and the magnitude of the stakes elevate it far beyond the ordinary," he said.The in-form newcomers head into the match on a seven-game winning streak, sitting on 52 points — just one behind log leaders Simba Bhora — and chasing a historic debut title triumph. The last team to achieve that feat was Black Rhinos in 1984, boasting legends like Japhet Mparutsa, Stanford "Stix" Mutizwa and the late Stanley Ndunduma.Their rise has included a stunning 5-2 demolition of FC Platinum at Mandava and last weekend's 3-1 win over Herentals at Rufaro.For Dynamos, Saturday is a chance to continue their revival under new coach Kelvin Kaindu. The Glamour Boys have won three straight matches, beating MWOS, Kwekwe United and GreenFuel, though they remain stuck in the relegation zone with 25 points, three away from safety.The return of talisman Denver Mukamba has rekindled fan enthusiasm, with DeMbare drawing a strong crowd in their last match at Rufaro.Scottland, however, are determined to turn the occasion into both a financial and sporting statement."The revenue generated from such a premium occasion is not an end in itself but a vital means to an end — a catalyst propelling our broader ambitions, both on the pitch and beyond it," said Moyo.Among Scottland's standout performers is former Dynamos defender Kevin Moyo, who has started all but one of their matches this season. The ex-FC Platinum star says consistency, discipline and faith have been the cornerstones of his form."I always tell myself that if you work hard, push yourself to be better than before, and pray for protection and fitness, the results will come," he said.With title-winning experience at FC Platinum, Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs, Moyo's leadership will be crucial against his former club.But the defender insists Scottland's strength lies in teamwork."It's all about teamwork. We support each other, and with so many seniors and an experienced technical team, we have the balance to compete."All eyes now turn to Rufaro, where Scottland pursue history while Dynamos fight to escape the drop — a clash of contrasting missions, both fuelled by pride and survival.