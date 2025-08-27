Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Public demand tough jail terms for Zimsec exam leaks

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo residents have called for a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) employees found guilty of leaking or facilitating the leakage of examination material.

The proposal, made during a public hearing on the Zimsec Amendment Bill at a Bulawayo hotel yesterday, was tabled by Ms Sehlile Thebe and received unanimous support from participants.

"A question paper cannot suddenly find its way into a teacher's or learner's phone. The source is Zimsec. I, therefore, propose a mandatory 10-year prison sentence for officials found complicit," said Ms Thebe.

Her sentiments were echoed by Ms Monalisa Dube, who said leakages often originate from within Zimsec. "We are not condoning those who spread the papers, but closing the source is key. I support the 10-year sentence, if not more," she added.

The hearing was led by Zaka North legislator Cde Ofias Murambiwa, chair of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education, which is conducting consultations in five provinces. He explained that Parliament is mandated by Section 141 of the Constitution to involve the public in law-making processes.

"The Zimsec Act was enacted in 1994, and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education felt a lot of changes have taken place in the education sector since then. As such, there is a need to align the Act with these changes," Cde Murambiwa said.

Zimsec, responsible for setting, administering and marking national exams, has struggled for years with recurring exam paper leaks that have undermined the credibility of national examinations. The proposed amendments to the Act are expected to tighten governance, accountability and operational standards.

Committee member Ms Ellen Shiriyedenga told delegates that the Amendment Bill carries nine key proposals, including changing the title of Zimsec's head from "Director" to "Chief Executive Officer," a move aimed at empowering the office. Participants also recommended that the CEO's status be elevated to match that of a university vice-chancellor.

Another proposal under discussion would empower Zimsec to deregister examination centres that fail to meet standards. While some participants supported the measure, others warned it could give Zimsec excessive power without providing an appeal process. "The proposal gives Zimsec too much arbitrary power. There must be a platform for appeal," said Mr Joseph Mutodza.

Ms Dube added that Zimsec should provide resources to centres to ensure compliance rather than punishing them through deregistration.

Participants also pushed for broader representation on the Zimsec board. While the Bill maintains 15 board members, residents suggested including teacher colleges, the National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash), and the National Association of Primary Heads (Naph), alongside representatives from both public and private universities.

Mr Morgan Moyo stressed the importance of inclusivity, saying: "Other institutions, like teacher colleges, ought to have representation on the Zimsec board." Another resident proposed that board membership should reflect regional balance.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Public, #Exam, #Leak

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa warns against divisive elements in Zanu PF

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mliswa freed on bail

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Business leaders demand crisis talks with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Govt to absorb 22,000 Community Health Workers into civil service

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Inflation slowdown boosts confidence in ZiG stability

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe's gold exports soar

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Scottland hike Dembare match gate charges

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Police block Gukurahundi public meeting

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation begins

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Critical transformer blows up in Kadoma

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

White Judge rules Malema guilty of hate speech

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Rescue Bosso from cartels, secure legacy

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mushekwe buried alone in Germany, sparking family controversy

11 hrs ago | 995 Views

Mnangagwa unleshes Chinese armoured vehicles?

11 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe records rise in father-daughter abuse

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Prominent businessman remanded over US$208,000 fraud allegations

11 hrs ago | 317 Views

Security guard among suspects in US$40,000 armed robbery

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Man pushes ex-wife into oncoming vehicle

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Retired police officer launches new political party

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

U.S. extends visa validity for Zimbabwean applicants

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Kasukuwere warns Zanu-PF faces threat from party affiliates

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

We must be careful in interpreting DNA paternity results to avoid unnecessary alarm

12 hrs ago | 184 Views

Only You Can Stop The Abuse of Passengers on Zimbabwe's Public Transport

12 hrs ago | 57 Views

Embracing Change: The Key to Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World

12 hrs ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds scheme is unconstitutional and farmers risk losing their land

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

President Mnangagwa secures ancestral land and launches Production Booster Kit in Mazowe

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

13 hrs ago | 118 Views

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

13 hrs ago | 122 Views

Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

14 hrs ago | 545 Views

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

14 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

14 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

14 hrs ago | 123 Views

Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

27 Aug 2025 at 06:07hrs | 2645 Views

Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 1477 Views

Localised food shortages hit several districts

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 433 Views

Zanu-PF gags 'qethu' minister

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 946 Views

Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 1650 Views

Court halts RioZim's asset sales

27 Aug 2025 at 06:04hrs | 344 Views

Zimbabwe slashes fees to boost ease of doing business

27 Aug 2025 at 06:03hrs | 822 Views

Mnangagwa critic seeks return to ZANU-PF

27 Aug 2025 at 06:02hrs | 392 Views

Stocktheft fuels smuggling of illicit goods along Limpopo

27 Aug 2025 at 05:59hrs | 172 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia hold high-level meeting to curb smuggling

27 Aug 2025 at 05:58hrs | 89 Views

ZEP holders in limbo as expiry deadline looms

27 Aug 2025 at 05:57hrs | 618 Views