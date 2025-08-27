Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt to absorb 22,000 Community Health Workers into civil service

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Zimbabwe will integrate 22,000 Community Health Workers (CHWs) into the civil service by the end of the year as part of efforts to strengthen primary health care amid dwindling donor support, Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural Multi-Stakeholder Community Health Forum in Mazowe, which was supported by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other partners, Dr. Mombeshora said the initiative will ensure long-term sustainability of community health delivery.

"The Government now aims at having two Village Health Workers per village as well as integrating 22,000 CHWs into the civil service by the end of this year," he said. "We set a target of 40,000 institutionalized CHWs by 2030, aligned with the Zimbabwe Health Sector Investment Compact 2024–2026."

He said the move reflects Zimbabwe's historical commitment to primary health care, recalling that the National Village Health Worker programme was launched in 1981 with a target of training 15,000 workers to extend services into underserved communities. Today, 22,000 are active under a new Community Health Service Package designed to address modern health challenges.

Africa CDC senior technical officer for Community Health, Dr. Barnabas Kwame Veboah, welcomed Zimbabwe's plan, stressing that CHWs remain under-recognized despite being the backbone of Africa's health systems. He noted that across the continent, CHWs earn an average of just US$50 a month, with a financing gap of US$3.65 billion hampering efforts to reach the continental target of deploying two million by 2030.

"Community Health Workers are the frontline defenders of our people's health," Dr. Veboah said. "They are trusted messengers, first responders, and the link between households and health facilities. Yet, despite their proven value, CHW programmes remain fragmented, underfunded, and lack standardized training and sustainable financing."

Tuso Tanda, from the Country Coordinating Mechanism for the Global Fund, urged Zimbabwe to broaden CHW training to ensure sustainability as donor support declines. He said the Global Fund currently pays allowances and provides uniforms for 22,000 Village Health Workers, but that government must progressively take over responsibility under the new health compact.

"Community systems strengthening remains one of the key pillars of Global Fund support," Tanda said. "As we focus on transition, it is hoped that Government will gradually take over support of the VHWs as part of the Compact commitment."

With more than 70% of Zimbabweans living in rural areas, the absorption of CHWs into the public service is seen as critical to improving universal health coverage, epidemic preparedness, and community resilience.

Source - Health Times

