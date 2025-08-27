Mliswa freed on bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa was on Wednesday granted US$300 bail by a Karoi magistrate after spending two nights in police custody.The 53-year-old outspoken politician faces three charges of prospecting without a mining licence, cyber-bullying, and operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) at the Rengwe Conservancy.As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to report to Borrowdale Police Station twice a month, continue residing at his usual address, and avoid interfering with witnesses. However, the court directed that the charges of illegal prospecting and operating without an EIA be brought against Cubsden Consolidated or its representative, rather than Mliswa in his personal capacity.Mliswa, who also chairs the Southern African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (SAPNAC), insists his arrest was politically motivated. He accused senior Zimbabwe Republic Police officials of orchestrating the charges to push him out of the conservancy, specifically pointing to Mashonaland West Officer Commanding, Tawonei Nyazema, whom he claims is seeking to install Chinese miners in his place.The former MP further alleged that a cartel has been extorting miners along the Sanyati River, despite Statutory Instrument 188 of 2024 outlawing riverbed mining.Mliswa is expected back in court on September 17, 2025, for a possible trial date.