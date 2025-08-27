Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa freed on bail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa was on Wednesday granted US$300 bail by a Karoi magistrate after spending two nights in police custody.

The 53-year-old outspoken politician faces three charges of prospecting without a mining licence, cyber-bullying, and operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) at the Rengwe Conservancy.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to report to Borrowdale Police Station twice a month, continue residing at his usual address, and avoid interfering with witnesses. However, the court directed that the charges of illegal prospecting and operating without an EIA be brought against Cubsden Consolidated or its representative, rather than Mliswa in his personal capacity.

Mliswa, who also chairs the Southern African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (SAPNAC), insists his arrest was politically motivated. He accused senior Zimbabwe Republic Police officials of orchestrating the charges to push him out of the conservancy, specifically pointing to Mashonaland West Officer Commanding, Tawonei Nyazema, whom he claims is seeking to install Chinese miners in his place.

The former MP further alleged that a cartel has been extorting miners along the Sanyati River, despite Statutory Instrument 188 of 2024 outlawing riverbed mining.

Mliswa is expected back in court on September 17, 2025, for a possible trial date.

Source - online
More on: #Mlidwa, #Bail, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa warns against divisive elements in Zanu PF

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Business leaders demand crisis talks with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Govt to absorb 22,000 Community Health Workers into civil service

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Inflation slowdown boosts confidence in ZiG stability

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe's gold exports soar

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Public demand tough jail terms for Zimsec exam leaks

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Scottland hike Dembare match gate charges

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police block Gukurahundi public meeting

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation begins

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Critical transformer blows up in Kadoma

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

White Judge rules Malema guilty of hate speech

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Rescue Bosso from cartels, secure legacy

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mushekwe buried alone in Germany, sparking family controversy

11 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa unleshes Chinese armoured vehicles?

11 hrs ago | 654 Views

Zimbabwe records rise in father-daughter abuse

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

Prominent businessman remanded over US$208,000 fraud allegations

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Security guard among suspects in US$40,000 armed robbery

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man pushes ex-wife into oncoming vehicle

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Retired police officer launches new political party

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

U.S. extends visa validity for Zimbabwean applicants

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Kasukuwere warns Zanu-PF faces threat from party affiliates

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

We must be careful in interpreting DNA paternity results to avoid unnecessary alarm

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Only You Can Stop The Abuse of Passengers on Zimbabwe's Public Transport

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Embracing Change: The Key to Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World

12 hrs ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds scheme is unconstitutional and farmers risk losing their land

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

President Mnangagwa secures ancestral land and launches Production Booster Kit in Mazowe

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

14 hrs ago | 536 Views

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

14 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

27 Aug 2025 at 06:07hrs | 2640 Views

Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 1475 Views

Localised food shortages hit several districts

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 433 Views

Zanu-PF gags 'qethu' minister

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 946 Views

Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 1649 Views

Court halts RioZim's asset sales

27 Aug 2025 at 06:04hrs | 344 Views

Zimbabwe slashes fees to boost ease of doing business

27 Aug 2025 at 06:03hrs | 822 Views

Mnangagwa critic seeks return to ZANU-PF

27 Aug 2025 at 06:02hrs | 392 Views

Stocktheft fuels smuggling of illicit goods along Limpopo

27 Aug 2025 at 05:59hrs | 172 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia hold high-level meeting to curb smuggling

27 Aug 2025 at 05:58hrs | 89 Views

ZEP holders in limbo as expiry deadline looms

27 Aug 2025 at 05:57hrs | 617 Views