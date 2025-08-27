Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa warns against divisive elements in Zanu PF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday warned that divisive elements have no place in Zanu PF, cautioning against tactics that seek to undermine unity within the ruling party.

Addressing the party's politburo in Harare, Mnangagwa said acts of political maneuvering and factionalism linked to succession debates must be stamped out. His remarks come as infighting resurfaces ahead of the party's 2027 elective congress and the 2028 general elections.

"Tactics and political chicanery meant to mislead, confuse, as well as divide the party and nation, must be nipped in the bud," Mnangagwa said. "We must all speak with one voice and march in one direction. Leaders of the party are bound by collective responsibility and must unite around party decisions and resolutions which serve as our ideological and moral compass."

The Zanu PF leader, who has insisted he will step down at the end of his tenure, faces internal pressure from loyalists pushing for a constitutional amendment that could extend his rule to 2030. The debate over succession was laid bare in July when party heavyweights publicly clashed over the possible co-option of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the central committee. Legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa declared Tagwirei's admission inevitable, while spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa dismissed the matter as closed.

Mnangagwa stressed the need for discipline in communicating party positions. "You don't dream at your home and come and claim this is a party position. Our communication must be disciplined. In Zanu PF, we stand with the truth. Tendencies of ivory tower syndrome, which divorce the party from the grassroots, must be avoided at all costs," he said.

The President, however, commended the Zanu PF youth league for shifting focus from sloganeering to empowerment and innovation. "The renewed focus of the youth league on empowerment, production and productivity as well as innovation and developing skills for the future is a welcome development," he said. "This reflects maturity and readiness to take up spaces in social, economic and technological spheres."

Mnangagwa is today expected to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will officially open this year's Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.

Source - Newsday

