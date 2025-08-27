Air Zimbabwe to launch daily Harare - Mutare flights

News / National

by Staff reporter

Air Zimbabwe will operate daily return flights between Harare and Mutare from September 8 to 14 to support the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Travel Expo, which runs from September 10 to 12 in Mutare.The initiative is part of the airline's turnaround strategy, aimed at expanding its route network, improving domestic connectivity, and boosting Zimbabwe's tourism industry. The Eastern Highlands, one of the country's most scenic regions, is hosting the international tourism showcase for the first time.Air Zimbabwe CEO Edmund Makona said the service is a pilot project designed to test market demand and evaluate the long-term viability of the route. "If the demand is there, Air Zimbabwe will be ready to make it a permanent feature of our network," he said.The flights will also offer seamless connections to Harare - Victoria Falls routes, allowing passengers to experience multiple destinations in one trip. Travellers from Mutare will benefit from onward connections to regional and international flights via Harare.Air Zimbabwe confirmed it had coordinated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, Airports Company of Zimbabwe, National Handling Services, and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority to ensure smooth operations.Makona emphasized the broader significance of the initiative: "Air Zimbabwe is more than an airline. We are a bridge that connects people, cultures, and opportunities. These Harare - Mutare flights are proof of our dedication to growth, our belief in Zimbabwe's tourism potential, and our determination to keep the nation flying high."Passengers will also be able to book tickets online through a new partnership with PayNow, aimed at making travel more accessible and convenient.