Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Multiple ZIMRA checks on Beitbridge - Harare roads excessive

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Cross-border traders have raised concerns over what they describe as excessive and duplicated inspections by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and law enforcement along the Beitbridge - Harare highway, warning that the practice lengthens journeys, inflates costs, and exposes travellers to harassment.

The highway has become a critical artery for small-scale entrepreneurs importing goods from South Africa to support Zimbabwe's informal economy. David Masomere, chairperson of Cross Borders for Economic Development, said inland checkpoints are unnecessarily punitive. "Once cargo has been thoroughly checked at Beitbridge, there is no need for further inland searches. A single, efficient inspection at the border should be enough to balance both enforcement and convenience," he said.

Traders allege that buses are often stopped multiple times before reaching Masvingo, with passengers forced to disembark while luggage is re-examined. Some claim these inspections create opportunities for bribery and harassment.

ZIMRA, however, defends the practice, arguing that inland checks are essential to prevent smuggling. Spokesperson Gladman Njanji said: "Some smugglers misdeclare goods at the border or load extra cargo after clearance, making mobile checks essential to plug loopholes. These searches are not designed to inconvenience travellers but to protect national revenue and ensure compliance."

The controversy comes amid strong revenue performance. In 2024, ZIMRA collected ZWG107.12 billion in net tax revenue, surpassing its target, with US$3.21 billion collected by mid-2025. While VAT, PAYE, and customs duties performed well, corporate tax and mining royalties underperformed. Agriculture, affected by drought, also contracted sharply.

Government officials, including Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, stress that smuggling undermines industrial growth and public revenue. ZIMRA has been equipped with operational vehicles and digital tools such as the Tax and Revenue Management System to enhance efficiency.

Despite these measures, integrity concerns persist. Over 300 ZIMRA employees were suspended on disciplinary grounds between 2016 and September 2024, while the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has intervened to stop impostors extorting travellers at illegal roadblocks.

Traders argue that efficiency is as important as enforcement. Analysts suggest a risk-based system where cargo is thoroughly checked once at Beitbridge, sealed with tamper-proof devices, and digitally tracked to its final destination. Only flagged consignments would face further inspections, with clear identification for enforcement officers to reduce harassment.

For now, the Beitbridge - Harare highway remains a contested corridor — vital for informal trade yet heavily policed in the name of revenue protection. Traders warn that without smarter management, the route risks becoming a symbol of bureaucratic friction rather than a model of efficient cross-border commerce.

Source - Business Times
More on: #Zimra, #Checks, #Road

Comments


Must Read

Air Zimbabwe to launch daily Harare - Mutare flights

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa warns against divisive elements in Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mliswa freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Business leaders demand crisis talks with Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 967 Views

Govt to absorb 22,000 Community Health Workers into civil service

16 hrs ago | 543 Views

Inflation slowdown boosts confidence in ZiG stability

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's gold exports soar

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Public demand tough jail terms for Zimsec exam leaks

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Scottland hike Dembare match gate charges

16 hrs ago | 353 Views

Police block Gukurahundi public meeting

16 hrs ago | 401 Views

Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation begins

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Critical transformer blows up in Kadoma

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

White Judge rules Malema guilty of hate speech

17 hrs ago | 482 Views

Rescue Bosso from cartels, secure legacy

23 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mushekwe buried alone in Germany, sparking family controversy

23 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Mnangagwa unleshes Chinese armoured vehicles?

23 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zimbabwe records rise in father-daughter abuse

23 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

23 hrs ago | 172 Views

Prominent businessman remanded over US$208,000 fraud allegations

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

Security guard among suspects in US$40,000 armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

Man pushes ex-wife into oncoming vehicle

24 hrs ago | 965 Views

Retired police officer launches new political party

24 hrs ago | 711 Views

U.S. extends visa validity for Zimbabwean applicants

24 hrs ago | 341 Views

Kasukuwere warns Zanu-PF faces threat from party affiliates

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

We must be careful in interpreting DNA paternity results to avoid unnecessary alarm

27 Aug 2025 at 21:52hrs | 315 Views

Only You Can Stop The Abuse of Passengers on Zimbabwe's Public Transport

27 Aug 2025 at 21:46hrs | 113 Views

Embracing Change: The Key to Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World

27 Aug 2025 at 21:44hrs | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds scheme is unconstitutional and farmers risk losing their land

27 Aug 2025 at 21:40hrs | 143 Views

President Mnangagwa secures ancestral land and launches Production Booster Kit in Mazowe

27 Aug 2025 at 21:33hrs | 146 Views

Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

27 Aug 2025 at 21:23hrs | 179 Views

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

27 Aug 2025 at 21:17hrs | 179 Views

Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

27 Aug 2025 at 19:34hrs | 315 Views

Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

27 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 903 Views

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

27 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 452 Views

Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

27 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 126 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

27 Aug 2025 at 19:31hrs | 131 Views

Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

27 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 178 Views

Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

27 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 242 Views

Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

27 Aug 2025 at 06:07hrs | 2830 Views

Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 1556 Views

Localised food shortages hit several districts

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 443 Views

Zanu-PF gags 'qethu' minister

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 974 Views

Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 1701 Views

Court halts RioZim's asset sales

27 Aug 2025 at 06:04hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe slashes fees to boost ease of doing business

27 Aug 2025 at 06:03hrs | 850 Views

Mnangagwa critic seeks return to ZANU-PF

27 Aug 2025 at 06:02hrs | 401 Views

Stocktheft fuels smuggling of illicit goods along Limpopo

27 Aug 2025 at 05:59hrs | 174 Views