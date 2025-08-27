Multiple ZIMRA checks on Beitbridge - Harare roads excessive

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cross-border traders have raised concerns over what they describe as excessive and duplicated inspections by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and law enforcement along the Beitbridge - Harare highway, warning that the practice lengthens journeys, inflates costs, and exposes travellers to harassment.The highway has become a critical artery for small-scale entrepreneurs importing goods from South Africa to support Zimbabwe's informal economy. David Masomere, chairperson of Cross Borders for Economic Development, said inland checkpoints are unnecessarily punitive. "Once cargo has been thoroughly checked at Beitbridge, there is no need for further inland searches. A single, efficient inspection at the border should be enough to balance both enforcement and convenience," he said.Traders allege that buses are often stopped multiple times before reaching Masvingo, with passengers forced to disembark while luggage is re-examined. Some claim these inspections create opportunities for bribery and harassment.ZIMRA, however, defends the practice, arguing that inland checks are essential to prevent smuggling. Spokesperson Gladman Njanji said: "Some smugglers misdeclare goods at the border or load extra cargo after clearance, making mobile checks essential to plug loopholes. These searches are not designed to inconvenience travellers but to protect national revenue and ensure compliance."The controversy comes amid strong revenue performance. In 2024, ZIMRA collected ZWG107.12 billion in net tax revenue, surpassing its target, with US$3.21 billion collected by mid-2025. While VAT, PAYE, and customs duties performed well, corporate tax and mining royalties underperformed. Agriculture, affected by drought, also contracted sharply.Government officials, including Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, stress that smuggling undermines industrial growth and public revenue. ZIMRA has been equipped with operational vehicles and digital tools such as the Tax and Revenue Management System to enhance efficiency.Despite these measures, integrity concerns persist. Over 300 ZIMRA employees were suspended on disciplinary grounds between 2016 and September 2024, while the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has intervened to stop impostors extorting travellers at illegal roadblocks.Traders argue that efficiency is as important as enforcement. Analysts suggest a risk-based system where cargo is thoroughly checked once at Beitbridge, sealed with tamper-proof devices, and digitally tracked to its final destination. Only flagged consignments would face further inspections, with clear identification for enforcement officers to reduce harassment.For now, the Beitbridge - Harare highway remains a contested corridor — vital for informal trade yet heavily policed in the name of revenue protection. Traders warn that without smarter management, the route risks becoming a symbol of bureaucratic friction rather than a model of efficient cross-border commerce.