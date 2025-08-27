Mnangagwa to attend China's Victory commemoration

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is among 26 Heads of State scheduled to attend China's 80th anniversary of the Allied Powers' victory in World War II next week, Chinese authorities have confirmed.Speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei said Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the guest of honour. Other confirmed leaders include North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko, and Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo. Leaders from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Serbia, Slovakia, Cuba, Myanmar, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam will also participate.China will mark the anniversary on September 3 with a massive military parade showcasing tens of thousands of troops and newly developed aircraft. Parade organisers said the air echelon will feature integrated combat formations, combining early-warning, strategic projection, and anti-surface capabilities across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with some aircraft carrying live weapons.Zimbabwe's diplomatic relationship with China is officially designated as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, placing the country among China's highest-tier international partners.