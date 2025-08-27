Milton High teacher acquitted of sodomy charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

A male teacher at Milton High School in Bulawayo has been acquitted of all charges relating to alleged improper conduct with learners at the boys-only school.Bulawayo magistrate Beverly Madzikatire cleared 36-year-old Tyson Lunga, ruling that the allegations lacked merit and were neither timely nor voluntarily made. The court also noted that claims of sexually explicit messages could not be substantiated, as no evidence was presented in court.Lunga was represented by Constance Mathaba of Makiya and Partners, who argued that the allegations were mostly vague, citing unknown locations and dates, and were reportedly instigated by two other teachers following Lunga's transfer from another school in September last year.Mathaba stated that Lunga had filed an official complaint with the school head regarding the rumours, but no action was taken. She maintained that all six charges were the result of a conspiracy against him.