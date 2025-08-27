Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mshikashika driver 'vandalises' traffic cop's vehicle

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A well-known Masvingo mshikashika driver has appeared in court for allegedly vandalizing the vehicle of Traffic Police Officer-in-Charge Melton Simari following a crackdown that saw over 50 kombis and mshikashika impounded.

Kudzai Zibhowa (24), who operates a mshikashika on the CBD - Runyararo West route and lives near Aphiri, allegedly sneaked into Zimuto Police Station around 3 a.m., threw a brick through the windshield of Simari's parked Toyota Rav4, and fled the scene.

Zibhowa appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti on Monday facing a charge of malicious damage to property and was granted US$100 bail.

The case was investigated by a traffic officer working under Simari, who signed off on the paperwork. Reports indicate that Simari observed the act but did not arrest Zibhowa immediately, instead filing a police report that led to the suspect's subsequent arrest.

The prosecution is being handled by Nobunkosi Moyo.

Source - Mirror
More on: #Cop, #Vandalie, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Milton High teacher acquitted of sodomy charges

1 min ago | 0 Views

RBZ slams Zimbabwe banks over punitive fees

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to attend China's Victory commemoration

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Multiple ZIMRA checks on Beitbridge - Harare roads excessive

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Air Zimbabwe to launch daily Harare - Mutare flights

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa warns against divisive elements in Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mliswa freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Business leaders demand crisis talks with Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 969 Views

Govt to absorb 22,000 Community Health Workers into civil service

16 hrs ago | 543 Views

Inflation slowdown boosts confidence in ZiG stability

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's gold exports soar

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Public demand tough jail terms for Zimsec exam leaks

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Scottland hike Dembare match gate charges

16 hrs ago | 353 Views

Police block Gukurahundi public meeting

16 hrs ago | 401 Views

Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation begins

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Critical transformer blows up in Kadoma

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

White Judge rules Malema guilty of hate speech

17 hrs ago | 482 Views

Rescue Bosso from cartels, secure legacy

23 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mushekwe buried alone in Germany, sparking family controversy

23 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Mnangagwa unleshes Chinese armoured vehicles?

24 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zimbabwe records rise in father-daughter abuse

24 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

24 hrs ago | 172 Views

Prominent businessman remanded over US$208,000 fraud allegations

24 hrs ago | 447 Views

Security guard among suspects in US$40,000 armed robbery

24 hrs ago | 396 Views

Man pushes ex-wife into oncoming vehicle

24 hrs ago | 965 Views

Retired police officer launches new political party

24 hrs ago | 712 Views

U.S. extends visa validity for Zimbabwean applicants

24 hrs ago | 341 Views

Kasukuwere warns Zanu-PF faces threat from party affiliates

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

We must be careful in interpreting DNA paternity results to avoid unnecessary alarm

27 Aug 2025 at 21:52hrs | 315 Views

Only You Can Stop The Abuse of Passengers on Zimbabwe's Public Transport

27 Aug 2025 at 21:46hrs | 113 Views

Embracing Change: The Key to Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World

27 Aug 2025 at 21:44hrs | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds scheme is unconstitutional and farmers risk losing their land

27 Aug 2025 at 21:40hrs | 143 Views

President Mnangagwa secures ancestral land and launches Production Booster Kit in Mazowe

27 Aug 2025 at 21:33hrs | 146 Views

Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

27 Aug 2025 at 21:23hrs | 179 Views

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

27 Aug 2025 at 21:17hrs | 179 Views

Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

27 Aug 2025 at 19:34hrs | 315 Views

Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

27 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 903 Views

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

27 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 452 Views

Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

27 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 126 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

27 Aug 2025 at 19:31hrs | 131 Views

Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

27 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 178 Views

Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

27 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 242 Views

Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

27 Aug 2025 at 06:07hrs | 2830 Views

Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 1557 Views

Localised food shortages hit several districts

27 Aug 2025 at 06:06hrs | 443 Views

Zanu-PF gags 'qethu' minister

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 974 Views

Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

27 Aug 2025 at 06:05hrs | 1701 Views