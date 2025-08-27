Mshikashika driver 'vandalises' traffic cop's vehicle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A well-known Masvingo mshikashika driver has appeared in court for allegedly vandalizing the vehicle of Traffic Police Officer-in-Charge Melton Simari following a crackdown that saw over 50 kombis and mshikashika impounded.Kudzai Zibhowa (24), who operates a mshikashika on the CBD - Runyararo West route and lives near Aphiri, allegedly sneaked into Zimuto Police Station around 3 a.m., threw a brick through the windshield of Simari's parked Toyota Rav4, and fled the scene.Zibhowa appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti on Monday facing a charge of malicious damage to property and was granted US$100 bail.The case was investigated by a traffic officer working under Simari, who signed off on the paperwork. Reports indicate that Simari observed the act but did not arrest Zibhowa immediately, instead filing a police report that led to the suspect's subsequent arrest.The prosecution is being handled by Nobunkosi Moyo.