Rich Dad Poor Dad author set for Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare is set to host one of the world's most influential financial thinkers next month when Robert Kiyosaki, the celebrated American businessman, investor, and best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, arrives in Zimbabwe for his first-ever teaching engagement in the country.Kiyosaki will headline the "Making Money Make Sense" conference on 6 September 2025 at Celebration Church in Borrowdale. The event will focus on wealth creation, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship, and is expected to draw entrepreneurs, policymakers, and young professionals eager to sharpen their financial skills.He will be joined by a panel of international speakers, including Philip Haslam, CEO of ZiTenga and author of When Money Destroys Nations; Dorian Wrigley, CEO of Peco Power; and Daan Mare, Executive Chairman of Riskflow. The event is being hosted by Dr. Nigel Chanakira, Chairman of SMI, LMI, and FMI (AfriCan), through his company Power Tank, which is organising the summit."This is a historic moment," said Dr. Chanakira. "We are delighted to be hosting Robert Kiyosaki in Zimbabwe for the first time to teach on personal finances and wealth. His visit is nothing short of a game-changer."Kiyosaki confirmed his excitement about the visit, saying: "I've been to Zimbabwe many, many times, but never to teach. This time, I'll be sharing my Cashflow Board Game, which teaches financial education schools never provide. The purpose of the game is people teaching people—that is the key to success and the future of Zimbabwe."Kiyosaki's Rich Dad Poor Dad remains one of the most influential personal finance books ever written, inspiring millions across the globe to rethink money, work, and wealth-building. His Harare conference is being billed as an immersive and transformative experience, aimed at equipping participants with practical strategies to grow their income and wealth.With Zimbabwe facing pressing economic challenges, the summit is expected to spark new conversations on resilience, innovation, and the role of financial literacy in shaping a prosperous future.