Boy (1) drowns in bucket of water

News / National

by Staff reporter

A one-year-old boy from Toopera village under Chief Zimunya drowned on Monday after accidentally falling headfirst into a 20-litre bucket of water while playing with his elder brother.Acting Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Brine Nyazire."Brine fell headfirst into the 20-litre bucket full of water and drowned. Upon noticing this, his seven-year-old brother ran to call their uncle, Bothwell Nyazire (48), who rushed to retrieve him, but the toddler was already unconscious," said Chinyoka.The child was rushed to Munyarari Clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was later taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem.Police have urged parents and guardians to ensure children play in safe environments and to maintain close supervision."We urge all parents and guardians to be proactive in safeguarding their children. Simple precautions like watching their playing environment and supervising playtime are crucial," Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said.