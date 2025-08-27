Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed men rob Chinese Couple, appear in court

by Glanis Changachirere
2 mins ago | Views
Two men have appeared in court in connection with an armed robbery in which a Chinese couple was robbed of US$35 000, cellphones, and other valuables worth US$5 000 in Southerton, Harare, last week.

Raison Kambarari (43) and Tinashe Muguti (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with armed robbery. They were not asked to plead and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The case was remanded to 15 September 2025.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the incident occurred on 23 August when the complainant, Shaolin Chen, and his wife arrived at their home at Number 10 Plymouth Road in a Toyota Prado.

The court heard that Kambarari and Muguti, who were already inside the yard, pounced on the complainant while armed with pistols. They allegedly snatched a handbag containing US$32 000 in cash, a Samsung Galaxy phone, car keys, and Cassino clips valued at US$5 000 before fleeing.

The matter was reported to ZRP Mbare, and police investigations revealed that Kambarari, who was guarding the premises, had allegedly connived with the robbers, as CCTV footage showed him opening the gate for them.

He is said to have confessed to the crime during questioning and led detectives to the recovery of US$800, his alleged share of the loot. Kambarari also allegedly directed police to Muguti, who was arrested near his residence.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa expected in Zimbabwe

29 secs ago | 0 Views

Televised DNA testing must be banned in Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Boy (1) drowns in bucket of water

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Rich Dad Poor Dad author set for Harare

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mshikashika driver 'vandalises' traffic cop's vehicle

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Milton High teacher acquitted of sodomy charges

7 mins ago | 1 Views

RBZ slams Zimbabwe banks over punitive fees

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to attend China's Victory commemoration

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Multiple ZIMRA checks on Beitbridge - Harare roads excessive

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Air Zimbabwe to launch daily Harare - Mutare flights

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa warns against divisive elements in Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mliswa freed on bail

16 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Business leaders demand crisis talks with Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 970 Views

Govt to absorb 22,000 Community Health Workers into civil service

16 hrs ago | 546 Views

Inflation slowdown boosts confidence in ZiG stability

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe's gold exports soar

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Public demand tough jail terms for Zimsec exam leaks

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Scottland hike Dembare match gate charges

16 hrs ago | 353 Views

Police block Gukurahundi public meeting

16 hrs ago | 402 Views

Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation begins

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Critical transformer blows up in Kadoma

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

16 hrs ago | 326 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

White Judge rules Malema guilty of hate speech

17 hrs ago | 483 Views

Rescue Bosso from cartels, secure legacy

23 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mushekwe buried alone in Germany, sparking family controversy

24 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Mnangagwa unleshes Chinese armoured vehicles?

24 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zimbabwe records rise in father-daughter abuse

24 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

24 hrs ago | 172 Views

Prominent businessman remanded over US$208,000 fraud allegations

24 hrs ago | 447 Views

Security guard among suspects in US$40,000 armed robbery

24 hrs ago | 396 Views

Man pushes ex-wife into oncoming vehicle

24 hrs ago | 967 Views

Retired police officer launches new political party

24 hrs ago | 712 Views

U.S. extends visa validity for Zimbabwean applicants

24 hrs ago | 341 Views

Kasukuwere warns Zanu-PF faces threat from party affiliates

24 hrs ago | 518 Views

We must be careful in interpreting DNA paternity results to avoid unnecessary alarm

27 Aug 2025 at 21:52hrs | 315 Views

Only You Can Stop The Abuse of Passengers on Zimbabwe's Public Transport

27 Aug 2025 at 21:46hrs | 113 Views

Embracing Change: The Key to Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World

27 Aug 2025 at 21:44hrs | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds scheme is unconstitutional and farmers risk losing their land

27 Aug 2025 at 21:40hrs | 143 Views

President Mnangagwa secures ancestral land and launches Production Booster Kit in Mazowe

27 Aug 2025 at 21:33hrs | 146 Views

Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

27 Aug 2025 at 21:23hrs | 179 Views

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

27 Aug 2025 at 21:17hrs | 179 Views

Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

27 Aug 2025 at 19:34hrs | 315 Views

Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

27 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 903 Views

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

27 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 452 Views

Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

27 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 126 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

27 Aug 2025 at 19:31hrs | 131 Views

Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

27 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 178 Views

Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

27 Aug 2025 at 19:30hrs | 242 Views