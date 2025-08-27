Armed men rob Chinese Couple, appear in court

News / National

by Glanis Changachirere

Two men have appeared in court in connection with an armed robbery in which a Chinese couple was robbed of US$35 000, cellphones, and other valuables worth US$5 000 in Southerton, Harare, last week.Raison Kambarari (43) and Tinashe Muguti (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa charged with armed robbery. They were not asked to plead and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The case was remanded to 15 September 2025.According to the State, represented by prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the incident occurred on 23 August when the complainant, Shaolin Chen, and his wife arrived at their home at Number 10 Plymouth Road in a Toyota Prado.The court heard that Kambarari and Muguti, who were already inside the yard, pounced on the complainant while armed with pistols. They allegedly snatched a handbag containing US$32 000 in cash, a Samsung Galaxy phone, car keys, and Cassino clips valued at US$5 000 before fleeing.The matter was reported to ZRP Mbare, and police investigations revealed that Kambarari, who was guarding the premises, had allegedly connived with the robbers, as CCTV footage showed him opening the gate for them.He is said to have confessed to the crime during questioning and led detectives to the recovery of US$800, his alleged share of the loot. Kambarari also allegedly directed police to Muguti, who was arrested near his residence.