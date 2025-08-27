Ramaphosa expected in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow officially open the 115th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) in Harare, marking a major highlight on the national events calendar.This year's exhibition is being held under the theme "Building Bridges, Connecting Agriculture, Industry and Commerce" and is structured around five key sections: Agri-produce, Tobacco, Cotton, Livestock, and Commercial Exhibition. The focus is on fostering collaboration and partnerships to boost agricultural growth and industrial development.Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed the development, noting that the event has drawn strong regional and international participation. Exhibitors include delegations from South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, and China.The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show continues to serve as a platform for showcasing agricultural innovation, promoting trade, and strengthening international cooperation in agribusiness.