Zinara licensing promotion draws huge crowds

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) stand has become one of the busiest attractions at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare, as motorists flock to take advantage of the authority's "Mega Licensing Promotion."To cope with the overwhelming response, Zinara has set up 14 service counters at its exhibition stand to speed up transactions and shorten queues. The promotion, which is available nationwide at all Zinara offices and agencies, offers major discounts aimed at easing the burden on motorists.Under the scheme, motorists who are late in renewing their vehicle licence discs receive a 50 percent discount on penalties, while senior citizens aged 65 and above enjoy a full waiver. Current licence renewals are also discounted by between 25 and 30 percent.The promotion runs until August 30, with Zinara officials confirming that motorists have responded in large numbers to regularise their licences at reduced costs.