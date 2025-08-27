News / National
Nees Names Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers
1 min ago | Views
Warriors head coach Michael Nees has unveiled his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, with a blend of experience and fresh faces set to represent Zimbabwe.
The squad sees the return of captain Marvelous Nakamba, who brings leadership and stability to the midfield after a lengthy absence. However, the team will be without Khama Billiat and Marley Tavaziva, both sidelined by injury, while midfielder Andy Rinomhota misses out as he finalises a move to a new club.
Zimbabwe face Benin on 5 September at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The fixture will be played at a neutral venue due to Benin's lack of CAF-approved stadiums. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM CAT at the ground that hosted the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.
The Warriors will then host Rwanda in their Matchday 8 encounter at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, as Zimbabwe continues to play home matches outside the country because of stadium certification issues.
Goalkeepers:
1. Washington Arubi - Marumo Gallants
2. Elvis Chipezeze - Magesi
3. Martin Mapisa - MWOS
Defenders:
4. Gerald Takwara - Al Minaa
5. Munashe Garananga - FC Copenhagen
6. Teenage Hadebe - FC Cincinnati
7. Brandon Galloway - Plymouth Argyle
8. Godknows Murwira - Scottland FC
9. Emanuel Jalai - Dynamos FC
10. Jordan Zemura - Udinese Calcio
11. Divine Lunga - Mamelodi Sundowns
Midfielders:
12. Marshall Munetsi - Wolves
13. Marvelous Nakamba - Luton Town
14. Jonah Fabisch - FC Erzgebirge Aue
15. Sean Fusire - Sheffield Wednesday
16. Prosper Padera - SJK (Finland)
17. Tawanda Chirewa - Wolves
18. Knowledge Musona - Scottland FC
Forwards:
19. Terrence Dzvukamanja - Scottland FC
20. Bill Antonio - KV Mechelen
21. Tawanda Maswanhise - Motherwell
22. Walter Musona - Scottland FC
23. Tino Kadewere - Aris Thessaloniki
24. Thando Ngwenya - Amazulu
The squad sees the return of captain Marvelous Nakamba, who brings leadership and stability to the midfield after a lengthy absence. However, the team will be without Khama Billiat and Marley Tavaziva, both sidelined by injury, while midfielder Andy Rinomhota misses out as he finalises a move to a new club.
Zimbabwe face Benin on 5 September at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The fixture will be played at a neutral venue due to Benin's lack of CAF-approved stadiums. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM CAT at the ground that hosted the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.
The Warriors will then host Rwanda in their Matchday 8 encounter at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, as Zimbabwe continues to play home matches outside the country because of stadium certification issues.
Goalkeepers:
1. Washington Arubi - Marumo Gallants
2. Elvis Chipezeze - Magesi
3. Martin Mapisa - MWOS
Defenders:
4. Gerald Takwara - Al Minaa
5. Munashe Garananga - FC Copenhagen
6. Teenage Hadebe - FC Cincinnati
7. Brandon Galloway - Plymouth Argyle
8. Godknows Murwira - Scottland FC
9. Emanuel Jalai - Dynamos FC
10. Jordan Zemura - Udinese Calcio
11. Divine Lunga - Mamelodi Sundowns
Midfielders:
12. Marshall Munetsi - Wolves
13. Marvelous Nakamba - Luton Town
14. Jonah Fabisch - FC Erzgebirge Aue
15. Sean Fusire - Sheffield Wednesday
16. Prosper Padera - SJK (Finland)
17. Tawanda Chirewa - Wolves
18. Knowledge Musona - Scottland FC
Forwards:
19. Terrence Dzvukamanja - Scottland FC
20. Bill Antonio - KV Mechelen
21. Tawanda Maswanhise - Motherwell
22. Walter Musona - Scottland FC
23. Tino Kadewere - Aris Thessaloniki
24. Thando Ngwenya - Amazulu
Source - The Chronicle