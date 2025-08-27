Latest News Editor's Choice


Nees Names Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
Warriors head coach Michael Nees has unveiled his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, with a blend of experience and fresh faces set to represent Zimbabwe.

The squad sees the return of captain Marvelous Nakamba, who brings leadership and stability to the midfield after a lengthy absence. However, the team will be without Khama Billiat and Marley Tavaziva, both sidelined by injury, while midfielder Andy Rinomhota misses out as he finalises a move to a new club.

Zimbabwe face Benin on 5 September at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The fixture will be played at a neutral venue due to Benin's lack of CAF-approved stadiums. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM CAT at the ground that hosted the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Warriors will then host Rwanda in their Matchday 8 encounter at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, as Zimbabwe continues to play home matches outside the country because of stadium certification issues.

Goalkeepers:
1. Washington Arubi  -  Marumo Gallants
2. Elvis Chipezeze  -  Magesi
3. Martin Mapisa  -  MWOS

Defenders:
4. Gerald Takwara  -  Al Minaa
5. Munashe Garananga  -  FC Copenhagen
6. Teenage Hadebe  -  FC Cincinnati
7. Brandon Galloway  -  Plymouth Argyle
8. Godknows Murwira  -  Scottland FC
9. Emanuel Jalai  -  Dynamos FC
10. Jordan Zemura  -  Udinese Calcio
11. Divine Lunga  -  Mamelodi Sundowns

Midfielders:
12. Marshall Munetsi  -  Wolves
13. Marvelous Nakamba  -  Luton Town
14. Jonah Fabisch  -  FC Erzgebirge Aue
15. Sean Fusire  -  Sheffield Wednesday
16. Prosper Padera  -  SJK (Finland)
17. Tawanda Chirewa  -  Wolves
18. Knowledge Musona  -  Scottland FC

Forwards:
19. Terrence Dzvukamanja  -  Scottland FC
20. Bill Antonio  -  KV Mechelen
21. Tawanda Maswanhise  -  Motherwell
22. Walter Musona  -  Scottland FC
23. Tino Kadewere  -  Aris Thessaloniki
24. Thando Ngwenya  -  Amazulu

Source - The Chronicle
