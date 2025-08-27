Nees Names Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors head coach Michael Nees has unveiled his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, with a blend of experience and fresh faces set to represent Zimbabwe.The squad sees the return of captain Marvelous Nakamba, who brings leadership and stability to the midfield after a lengthy absence. However, the team will be without Khama Billiat and Marley Tavaziva, both sidelined by injury, while midfielder Andy Rinomhota misses out as he finalises a move to a new club.Zimbabwe face Benin on 5 September at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The fixture will be played at a neutral venue due to Benin's lack of CAF-approved stadiums. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM CAT at the ground that hosted the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.The Warriors will then host Rwanda in their Matchday 8 encounter at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, as Zimbabwe continues to play home matches outside the country because of stadium certification issues.Goalkeepers:1. Washington Arubi - Marumo Gallants2. Elvis Chipezeze - Magesi3. Martin Mapisa - MWOSDefenders:4. Gerald Takwara - Al Minaa5. Munashe Garananga - FC Copenhagen6. Teenage Hadebe - FC Cincinnati7. Brandon Galloway - Plymouth Argyle8. Godknows Murwira - Scottland FC9. Emanuel Jalai - Dynamos FC10. Jordan Zemura - Udinese Calcio11. Divine Lunga - Mamelodi SundownsMidfielders:12. Marshall Munetsi - Wolves13. Marvelous Nakamba - Luton Town14. Jonah Fabisch - FC Erzgebirge Aue15. Sean Fusire - Sheffield Wednesday16. Prosper Padera - SJK (Finland)17. Tawanda Chirewa - Wolves18. Knowledge Musona - Scottland FCForwards:19. Terrence Dzvukamanja - Scottland FC20. Bill Antonio - KV Mechelen21. Tawanda Maswanhise - Motherwell22. Walter Musona - Scottland FC23. Tino Kadewere - Aris Thessaloniki24. Thando Ngwenya - Amazulu