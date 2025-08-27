Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo residents protest alleged sale of Youth Sports Field

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Residents of New Lobengula in Bulawayo have expressed outrage over reports that a local youth sports field is being sold for development, warning the move could deprive young people of a safe recreational space and push them towards drugs and substance abuse.

The community said they were alarmed to learn through WhatsApp groups that the field had been earmarked for development, claiming they were never consulted by their councillor.

"When young people don't have a place to play, they will turn to drugs," said resident Mkhokheli Musara. "As locals, we ask that they find another location for their structures rather than on this ground."

Others said the development would undermine Bulawayo's reputation as a cradle of football talent. "Bulawayo is well-known for its football. Players like Peter Ndlovu grew up here," said health advocate Edmond Ntini. "If the grounds at the Lobengula Youth Centre are being used for educational purposes, that will be a disgrace. Given the problems with drugs and substance abuse, that area could be completely transformed to draw in young people and educate them."

Ntini urged the city council to partner with businesses and the diaspora community to revive sporting facilities. "That area could be used for athletics, and some people could find employment in maintaining it. Sports are a multimillion-dollar sector, and it is disheartening that a city like Bulawayo does not recognise the value of the arts and sports industries," he added.

However, Ward 11 councillor Susan Sithole dismissed fears that the sports field was under threat, clarifying that the proposed development concerns an adjacent stand.

"Land is currently being allocated through the land alienation policy. It should be noted that the stand was allocated in 2003. A report was submitted to council, it was approved, and the applicant was given an offer," Sithole said.

She emphasised that the sporting grounds would not be affected. "The site for the community centre is adjacent to the sporting facilities. Community centres serve the interests of the public, and as such there should be no conflict."

