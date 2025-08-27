Ex-Bosso CEO loses bid for discharge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Highlanders Football Club chief executive officer, Brian Busani Moyo, has failed in his attempt to have fraud charges against him dismissed after a Bulawayo magistrate ruled that he must stand trial.Moyo, accused of defrauding the club of US$2 000, appeared before magistrate Richard Ramaboea on Thursday, where his application for discharge was rejected. The magistrate said it would be "scandalous" to acquit him at this stage.The ex-Bosso boss, who appeared visibly downcast in court, leaned heavily on the dock as the ruling was delivered. He is being represented by lawyer Thamani Ncube of Wallace Law Chambers.The case was postponed to 3 September when Moyo will return to court to mount his defence.