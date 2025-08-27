Zanu-PF Politburo sidesteps Tagwirei co-option issue

News / National

by Staff reporter

The issue surrounding local business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei's potential co-option into Zanu-PF's Central Committee was not discussed at yesterday's ruling party politburo meeting, party director for information and publicity Farai Marapira has confirmed."There was no specific discussion on the issue of co-option of some party members into the Central Committee, including his (Tagwirei) case. The party had other urgent matters to deal with," Marapira told a local news house. He added that the matter, which involves more than ten party members, will be addressed in the next Central Committee meeting if it appears on the agenda.Confusion persists within Zanu-PF over Tagwirei's status. Party spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa maintains that he is ineligible for admission, while legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa asserts that Tagwirei has already been co-opted and will be formally inducted at the next meeting.Tagwirei's co-option saga has become highly controversial, intertwined with the ongoing succession struggle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga as part of the 2030 agenda. Mnangagwa reportedly appointed a presidium-led high-powered committee under Chiwenga to address the issue.Last month, the committee met with leaders of Zanu-PF's Harare provincial executive, who are reportedly pushing for Tagwirei's co-option, despite resistance from Chiwenga's faction. Chinamasa has publicly backed Tagwirei, who is seeking entry into the Central Committee as a political springboard, amid speculation about potential presidential ambitions — claims he denies.