Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

1,4 million youths jobless in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is grappling with a staggering 1,4 million unemployed youths, a figure United Nations resident and humanitarian co-ordinator Edward Kallon described as "disturbing" during the launch of the United for Youth Inclusion programme in Harare.

Analysts have attributed the high unemployment rate to the harsh economic climate, with companies downsizing or closing, leaving young people with limited opportunities.

Kallon highlighted the particular vulnerability of youths living with disabilities, noting that stigma, inaccessible environments, and systemic gaps exacerbate their exclusion.

"With youth making up over 67% of Zimbabwe's population, the country's future depends on unlocking their potential," Kallon said. "Yet 1,4 million young Zimbabweans are currently not in employment, education, or training, with those living with disabilities facing even greater barriers."

He warned that lack of access to networks, platforms, and opportunities fuels unemployment. "Across Zimbabwe, youth are leading climate actions, disability awareness campaigns, tech innovations, and volunteer efforts. They do not lack ability; they lack access to networks, platforms, and opportunities," Kallon said.

Observers have linked rising drug and substance abuse among young people to idleness caused by unemployment. President Emmerson Mnangagwa had promised 2,2 million jobs in his 2018 election manifesto, but the economy has struggled to deliver.

Kallon called on government and civil society organisations to actively support youth, particularly those living with disabilities, through awareness campaigns and targeted interventions.

"The World Bank indicates that excluding persons with disabilities from economic participation could cost a country up to 7% of its GDP," he said. "Investing in youth inclusion is not charity; it is an economically sound policy. Let us shift our perspective from seeing youth as mere beneficiaries of development—they are the architects of development."

He further urged the scaling up of substance abuse awareness programmes, recommending workshops, support groups, and engagement in sports and other healthy activities to combat the effects of idleness.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Jobless, #Youths, #Crisis

Comments


Must Read

High bank charges hindering financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 31 Views

Warriors face midfield crisis

54 mins ago | 34 Views

Woman abandons children after cellphone dispute

55 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe risks missing out on AfCFTA gains

56 mins ago | 19 Views

Boom in gated communities reshaping Zimbabwe's urban living

57 mins ago | 32 Views

SA steel tariff hikes threaten jobs

59 mins ago | 45 Views

Mutambara calls for standalone AI ministry in Zimbabwe

60 mins ago | 37 Views

Civil servants' right to collective bargaining under threat

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF candidate fined for land invasion

1 hr ago | 19 Views

CZI pushes for Milei-style deregulation in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo sidesteps Tagwirei co-option issue

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

ArcelorMittal SA flags Zimbabwe steel imports as unfair competition

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Ex-Bosso CEO loses bid for discharge

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe oil and gas project gains momentum

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bulawayo residents protest alleged sale of Youth Sports Field

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Nees Names Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zinara licensing promotion draws huge crowds

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ramaphosa expected in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Armed men rob Chinese Couple, appear in court

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Televised DNA testing must be banned in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 62 Views

Boy (1) drowns in bucket of water

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Rich Dad Poor Dad author set for Harare

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mshikashika driver 'vandalises' traffic cop's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Milton High teacher acquitted of sodomy charges

8 hrs ago | 63 Views

RBZ slams Zimbabwe banks over punitive fees

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa to attend China's Victory commemoration

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Multiple ZIMRA checks on Beitbridge - Harare roads excessive

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Air Zimbabwe to launch daily Harare - Mutare flights

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa warns against divisive elements in Zanu PF

24 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mliswa freed on bail

24 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Business leaders demand crisis talks with Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Govt to absorb 22,000 Community Health Workers into civil service

24 hrs ago | 570 Views

Inflation slowdown boosts confidence in ZiG stability

24 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe's gold exports soar

28 Aug 2025 at 06:53hrs | 316 Views

Public demand tough jail terms for Zimsec exam leaks

28 Aug 2025 at 06:52hrs | 248 Views

Scottland hike Dembare match gate charges

28 Aug 2025 at 06:51hrs | 362 Views

Police block Gukurahundi public meeting

28 Aug 2025 at 06:49hrs | 415 Views

Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation begins

28 Aug 2025 at 06:49hrs | 310 Views

Critical transformer blows up in Kadoma

28 Aug 2025 at 06:48hrs | 184 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

28 Aug 2025 at 06:48hrs | 343 Views

British tycoon loses posh house in Harare

28 Aug 2025 at 06:48hrs | 265 Views

White Judge rules Malema guilty of hate speech

28 Aug 2025 at 05:55hrs | 495 Views

Rescue Bosso from cartels, secure legacy

27 Aug 2025 at 23:11hrs | 389 Views

Mushekwe buried alone in Germany, sparking family controversy

27 Aug 2025 at 23:07hrs | 1787 Views

Mnangagwa unleshes Chinese armoured vehicles?

27 Aug 2025 at 23:03hrs | 942 Views

Zimbabwe records rise in father-daughter abuse

27 Aug 2025 at 23:02hrs | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's land and irrigation push sparks legal and corruption concerns

27 Aug 2025 at 23:02hrs | 175 Views

Prominent businessman remanded over US$208,000 fraud allegations

27 Aug 2025 at 23:01hrs | 456 Views

Security guard among suspects in US$40,000 armed robbery

27 Aug 2025 at 23:00hrs | 402 Views