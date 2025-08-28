1,4 million youths jobless in Zimbabwe

News / National

Zimbabwe is grappling with a staggering 1,4 million unemployed youths, a figure United Nations resident and humanitarian co-ordinator Edward Kallon described as "disturbing" during the launch of the United for Youth Inclusion programme in Harare.Analysts have attributed the high unemployment rate to the harsh economic climate, with companies downsizing or closing, leaving young people with limited opportunities.Kallon highlighted the particular vulnerability of youths living with disabilities, noting that stigma, inaccessible environments, and systemic gaps exacerbate their exclusion."With youth making up over 67% of Zimbabwe's population, the country's future depends on unlocking their potential," Kallon said. "Yet 1,4 million young Zimbabweans are currently not in employment, education, or training, with those living with disabilities facing even greater barriers."He warned that lack of access to networks, platforms, and opportunities fuels unemployment. "Across Zimbabwe, youth are leading climate actions, disability awareness campaigns, tech innovations, and volunteer efforts. They do not lack ability; they lack access to networks, platforms, and opportunities," Kallon said.Observers have linked rising drug and substance abuse among young people to idleness caused by unemployment. President Emmerson Mnangagwa had promised 2,2 million jobs in his 2018 election manifesto, but the economy has struggled to deliver.Kallon called on government and civil society organisations to actively support youth, particularly those living with disabilities, through awareness campaigns and targeted interventions."The World Bank indicates that excluding persons with disabilities from economic participation could cost a country up to 7% of its GDP," he said. "Investing in youth inclusion is not charity; it is an economically sound policy. Let us shift our perspective from seeing youth as mere beneficiaries of development—they are the architects of development."He further urged the scaling up of substance abuse awareness programmes, recommending workshops, support groups, and engagement in sports and other healthy activities to combat the effects of idleness.