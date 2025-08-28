Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF candidate fined for land invasion

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Chinhoyi constituency, Thomas Chidzomba, has been convicted of illegally occupying gazetted land.

Chidzomba, who lost in the 2023 parliamentary elections, appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi on Wednesday and was fined US$300. Failure to pay will result in a three-month jail term.

The court found that Chidzomba, together with 18 others, unlawfully occupied a portion of Dundrennan Farm without the consent of either the landowner, Brink Bosman, or the State.

Magistrate Mkwananzi also ordered Chidzomba and his associates to vacate the property by September 10, 2025.

In a separate ruling, Chidzomba was acquitted of assault charges stemming from allegations that he and others attacked Bosman and a security guard during the land dispute.

Court records show Bosman's troubles began on April 5, 2023, when Chidzomba, along with Elias and Norbert Mawere, Elington Chanetsa, and others, occupied his 578.54-hectare subdivision of Manenga Dundrennan Farm in Lion's Den. Bosman has held a valid government offer letter for the farm since September 30, 2004.

Chidzomba and his co-accused were represented by lawyer Fortune Murisi.

Source - Newsday

