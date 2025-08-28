Mutambara calls for standalone AI ministry in Zimbabwe

News / National

One of Zimbabwe's foremost academics and artificial intelligence (AI) experts, Professor Arthur Mutambara, has called for the creation of a fully-fledged Ministry of AI, warning that relegating the technology to a sub-department risks leaving the country behind in the global digital revolution.Speaking in Harare at the launch of his new book — Deploying Artificial Intelligence to Achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Enablers, Drivers and Strategic Framework — the robotics professor and former deputy prime minister said Zimbabwe urgently needs a clear, standalone AI vision."We need a national AI strategy, a national AI vision, and a standalone AI policy document. It must not only sit under the Ministry of ICT — it must be a ministry of its own, with its own Minister of AI. That is how serious this matter is," Mutambara said.He warned that the absence of a strategic framework is stifling innovation, widening the digital divide, and preventing Zimbabwe from leveraging AI in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and finance. A tailored policy, he argued, would help attract investment, direct local research, and position Zimbabwe competitively.Mutambara also tied the AI agenda to broader social transformation, arguing that technology could help Zimbabwe address poverty, hunger, and democratic governance. "There is no hunger in the world. In this day and age, poverty is a choice. Humanity is choosing poverty. If we work together, we must be able to end poverty," he said.His remarks come as the government moves closer to adopting its own national AI framework. Officially opening the AI Summit for Africa 2025 in Victoria Falls last week, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera revealed that the second draft of Zimbabwe's AI strategy has been completed and will be launched by October 1, 2025, after final consultations with stakeholders."The strategy aims to build an Africa where AI serves humanity, ensuring every village is connected, every child is educated, and every youth has opportunities," Mavetera said.Business leaders are also beginning to embrace AI's development potential. Westprop Holdings CEO Ken Sharpe, who attended the book launch, recounted how he asked ChatGPT-5 how to lift people out of poverty with US$100 000. "It said create village savings and loan associations … that way, 1 000 people could be removed from poverty. So I thought, if I invest US$1 million, I will take 10 000 people out of poverty — and I will do that. It is my commitment tonight," he said.The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) also underscored AI's transformative potential. UNDP's resident representative for Zimbabwe, Ayodele Odusola, said surveys show two-thirds of young people believe AI can tackle challenges in education, health, agriculture, and climate action.But the scale of the task remains daunting. According to the 2024 UN Sustainable Development Goals Progress Report, over 40% of Zimbabweans live below the international poverty line, one in three children lack access to quality education, youth unemployment exceeds 55%, and more than 60% of healthcare facilities face staffing or equipment shortages.So far, Zimbabwe has only met targets on three of the 17 SDGs, with major gaps in innovation, clean energy, and industrial growth. Mutambara insists AI can be the bridge — but only if Zimbabwe takes bold steps now.