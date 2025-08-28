Boom in gated communities reshaping Zimbabwe's urban living

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is witnessing a surge in the development of gated communities, fuelled by growing demand for security, privacy and exclusivity among middle- to high-income earners.These communities, offering enhanced security features, modern amenities and strong investment prospects, have become a preferred choice for both local and international buyers. Developers are responding with large-scale, innovative projects that are transforming the country's urban landscape.Some of the pioneering gated communities in Harare include Pokugara Estate, Arlington Estate, Mabvazuva and Aspire Heights. Analysts note that such developments have become attractive investment assets, with homes in gated communities typically fetching about US$45,000 more than similar properties in non-gated areas, while delivering faster appreciation and steady rental income.CBZ Holdings and Old Mutual Zimbabwe are among established institutions leading the push. CBZ, through its subsidiary Datvest, has embarked on the ambitious US$150 million Northgate housing project, a mixed-use residential park designed to accommodate 8,000 households.CBZ chief executive Lawrence Nyazema described the project as a game-changer."It is going to be a gated community, and an easy example of what we are trying to create here is almost identical to Sandton in South Africa. The only difference is that Northgate is in Harare. So it is an exciting project, and we believe in providing quality housing to Zimbabweans," he said.Nyazema added that gated communities have shown strong uptake, driven by Harare's housing shortage. "Compared to traditional investments such as stocks or bonds, property tends to offer more stable long-term capital appreciation and rental income, though it is less liquid," he noted.Old Mutual Zimbabwe, through Old Mutual Investments, is also rolling out a US$12 million development, Prospect 1, comprising 136 standalone houses and high-rise buildings in Harare. The project will include alternative energy and supplementary water systems to ensure sustainability.Group chief executive Samuel Matsekete said the firm was modernising its approach to property development."We have been involved with property developments for a while, mainly in commercial and retail sectors. This is a continuing journey, but we are adapting new solutions as technologies evolve," he said.The rise of gated communities is also intersecting with Zimbabwe's growing interest in sustainable construction. Developers are increasingly incorporating green technologies and eco-friendly designs aimed at reducing environmental impact and maximising resource efficiency.With demand rising and institutional players investing heavily, gated communities are set to redefine residential living in Zimbabwe — blending security, exclusivity and sustainability with long-term investment value.