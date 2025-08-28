Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman abandons children after cellphone dispute

by Staff reporter
A domestic dispute in Sakubva, Mutare, took a dramatic turn on Saturday after a woman abandoned her two young children, aged six and one, following a confrontation with her husband over alleged infidelity.

Chiedza Kamusasa (27) is said to have left the couple's rented home after her husband, Joseph Rupiya (39), confiscated her mobile phone, accusing her of having an affair with a former classmate.

Rupiya confirmed the incident, saying their marriage had long been strained, worsened by his failure to pay lobola during their six years together.

"My wife has turned our home into a prison," he said. "I discovered through WhatsApp messages that she has been seeing someone else for quite some time. She left the children behind and now I have her phone."

He added that his father-in-law had expressed anger over the situation, demanding his daughter's whereabouts but offering little assistance with the children.

Sources revealed that Kamusasa has since travelled to Harare. Rupiya alleged that this was not the first instance of infidelity in the marriage, but said previous disputes had ended in reconciliation.

"This time feels different, I can't keep begging her to stay," he said.

Before leaving, Kamusasa allegedly took the children's vital documents, including the baby's health records, along with US$220 meant for a medical check-up.

The matter has left the children in Rupiya's care while family members attempt to intervene.

Source - H-Metro

