Warriors face midfield crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Michael Nees has named his 24-man Warriors squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, but serious midfield problems threaten to derail Zimbabwe's campaign before a ball is kicked.Veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi (39) headlines the squad alongside Elvis Chipezeze and Martin Mapisa, while the defence will be marshalled by Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Divine Lunga and Munashe Garananga. Up front, Tino Kadewere and Terrence Dzvukamanja return despite inconsistent form, with Knowledge and Walter Musona also included. A fresh edge comes from youngsters Jonah Fabisch, Sean Fusire, Prosper Padera and 22-year-old striker Thando Ngwenya.However, injuries, suspensions and controversial omissions have left Nees with a midfield headache. Vice-captain Marshal Munetsi is suspended for the Benin clash after accumulating yellow cards, removing the team's driving force and leadership in the engine room. He will only return for the Rwanda fixture four days later.That leaves captain Marvelous Nakamba to anchor the midfield, but the 31-year-old is far from match fit. He has not played a full competitive match since April at Luton Town, where his recent appearance was a 45-minute run-out for the Under-21s earlier this month. His coach, Matt Bloomfield, admitted Nakamba is still struggling with a knee problem and "a little bit away from full fitness."Nees compounded the risk by leaving out Aboubakar Moffart, one of the standout performers in the Castle Lager Premiership this season. The MWOS midfielder, admired for his strength, composure and relentless work rate, has been ignored by Nees, who bluntly dismissed him as not being of the same level as Nakamba, Munetsi and Andy Rinomhota.With Rinomhota also absent as he finalises a club move, Nees will have to rely on Fabisch, Fusire and Padera — talented but inexperienced youngsters — to fill the void. None has played competitive qualifiers of this magnitude, raising fears Zimbabwe will line up against Benin in Abidjan with an unbalanced midfield: an unfit Nakamba flanked by raw prospects.In attack, attention will be on Ngwenya, who has emerged as the squad's wild card. The 22-year-old joined AmaZulu after a breakout Cosafa Cup in June and has already made an impact, scoring on his league debut against Sekhukhune United. With Zimbabwe struggling for goals — just five in six qualifiers — his form offers a glimmer of hope.But Group C is unforgiving. South Africa lead with 13 points, followed by Rwanda and Benin on eight, Nigeria on seven, and Lesotho on six. Zimbabwe sit bottom on four, winless after six matches. To stay alive, they must beat Benin on September 5 and Rwanda on September 9.Nees remains optimistic: "We are not yet out of the World Cup. If we win all four games, we would come to 16 points. That could be a playoff spot." Yet Zimbabwe have drawn four, lost two and are the only team in the group without a victory.Some hope lingers over a potential Fifa sanction against South Africa for fielding suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena, but relying on disciplinary outcomes is hardly a plan. For many Zimbabweans, the priority is simple: wins on the pitch.The squad carries promise — Ngwenya's rise, Hadebe and Zemura's steadiness, Arubi's experience. But its midfield spine is broken. With Munetsi out, Nakamba unfit, Rinomhota absent and Moffart ignored, Nees has placed faith in youth and optimism.Whether that gamble pays off or unravels in Abidjan will define Zimbabwe's World Cup campaign.